Tuesday's letters

Untold history
I was horrified to read Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s comments about systemic racism in North Carolina.
I taught social studies for five years in Greensboro (Mendenhall Junior High School) and sadly consider myself a contributor to the inequity in our state. My 1,080 students did not get an accurate picture of the causes of the Civil War, the cruelty of the slave trade or the continuing persecution of African American people into modern times.
I never even knew about redlining, lynching or voter suppression.
I did not understand in the 1970s what is now so clear to all of America (except Mark Robinson) that our country has a dual system that rewards based on the color of one’s skin.
I want to apologize to all my white students who might still think we can be “colorblind” and encourage them to wake up. I want to apologize to all my African American students for not affirming their suspicions that the playing field has never been level.
I urge everyone to email the vice chair of the N.C. Board of Education (Greensboro’s Alan Duncan) at alan.duncan@dpi.nc.gov and insist that systemic racism be covered in the N.C. social studies curriculum.
Mary Nelle Smith
Greensboro
Sharpe and facts
Anita Sharpe, in response to a question about the accuracy of what she posted on social media, is quoted (News & Record, Jan. 28) as saying "I'm not a fact-checker."
This is a deeply troubling comment from anyone, but of greater importance from her as an elected member of the Board of Education. In that role, she makes important decisions affecting our children and eventually all of us. Surely she should be a fact-checker rather than simply take or reject without careful examination anything she sees, hears or thinks based on her own first impulse.
Otherwise, like the rest of us, she is more likely to be affected by implicit bias, stereotypes and partial truths.
I believe we must hold our elected representatives to posting verified, documented, evidence-based statements in their duties as elected officials and in their public posts.
Claire Morse
Greensboro
Be fair to Fox
Regarding the letter "What about Fox?" (Jan. 28):
I think the writer should be more specific about Fox News. I watch Fox News daily and there is a huge difference in the tone of the daily news shows and the evening opinion shows.
I have found the evening opinion shows to be annoying at times and I don’t watch them nearly as much. But the daily newscasts through 8 p.m. are much more fair and balanced than the liberal media and do not reflect a “pro-Trump” slant.
Joey Harding
Greensboro
Got Shot No. 2
Got my second shot today at the Special Events Center at the coliseum run by Cone Health. Extremely efficient, friendly people, in and out in 30 minutes, easy parking. They look like they are set up for an army.
Unfortunately, they don't have enough vaccine yet to fully utilize the setup. But, when they get it, I'm sure it will run smoothly. Thank you to Cone Health and all the volunteers and nurses helping to make this happen. Oh, yes, and the police officers there also.
Frank Gessner
Greensboro
A life to emulate
What a well-written, thorough and yet succinct cover article on Judge Elreta Alexander-Ralston in the Sunday edition (Jan. 31). The article makes clear that Judge A’s life and philosophy provide a beneficial road map for a young person to consider if in search of a worthwhile and meaningful life.
Jonathan Maxwell
Greensboro
Then vs. now
I agree completely that the rhetoric calling for violence is totally uncalled for. In the letters I have read recently, some were left out:
"There needs to be unrest in the streets."
"Please tell me where it says protests are supposed to be peaceful."
"Protesters should not let up. The protests are not going to stop, and they should not stop."
"If you see a member of the Trump Cabinet or someone in his administration, you get in their face and tell them they are not welcome."
"Please, get in the face of some congresspeople."
"Nothing wrong with the protests; they are a voice for the unheard."
"The protests will continue; they should continue; they do what they do."
Maybe the reason the above statements have not been mentioned is they were all said by Democrats, in support of the "peaceful protests" over the summer, that led to many being killed, federal buildings being vandalized and burned (but it was a good thing back then), and more than $1 billion worth of damage.