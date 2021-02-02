Tuesday's letters

Jonathan Maxwell

Greensboro

Then vs. now

I agree completely that the rhetoric calling for violence is totally uncalled for. In the letters I have read recently, some were left out:

"There needs to be unrest in the streets."

"Please tell me where it says protests are supposed to be peaceful."

"Protesters should not let up. The protests are not going to stop, and they should not stop."

"If you see a member of the Trump Cabinet or someone in his administration, you get in their face and tell them they are not welcome."

"Please, get in the face of some congresspeople."

"Nothing wrong with the protests; they are a voice for the unheard."

"The protests will continue; they should continue; they do what they do."