Wednesday's letters

Hurting ourselves
Your front-page headline on Nov. 23 shouted, “We are doing this to ourselves."
These were the words of Bruce Swords, chief physician executive at Cone Health, in reference to the growing number of COVID hospitalizations. Mayor Vaughan issued an emergency order mandating use of facemasks, as was reported on Friday.
I thought about this as I walked my dog this morning, seeing no one else who was walking wearing a mask; plumbers going in and out of a house, no masks; delivery people wheeling a new appliance up a driveway, no masks. What’s going on?
Conclusion: Those not wearing a mask are either dumb or stupid. Dumb means doing or not doing something because you don’t know any better. Stupid means one who knows better, but does or doesn’t do it anyway.
There’s an antidote for dumb: It’s education to yield responsible people who are able to consciously make decisions, and conduct themselves in ways to improve themselves and/or help others.
For responsible people, it’s time to help those in our community stay well and lighten the burden of overworked health care workers by converting the dumb among us to become responsible and together to vocally ostracize and embarrass the stupid.
Bruce Bowers
Greensboro
End the division
Our Founding Fathers showed great wisdom when creating our democratic republic. Separating the powers of government into three divisions, executive, legislative and judicial, ensured a slowly evolving statutory process. This is as important today in our turbulent times as it was in 1777.
I admit to opposing either political party having control of both houses of Congress and the executive branch. There should always be a check against short-term, knee jerk legislation. When a single party controls the legislative process it places party above country. So where does this leave us today?
I have great difficulty believing President-elect Joseph Biden's statement that "there will be no blue or red states, only united states," as he prepares to travel to Georgia to create a one-party government. If he truly wants to end the divisiveness of the last four years shouldn't he be extending an open hand across party lines rather than continuing partisan politics? Where is the statesmanship?
Must we be bound to our recent history or will we learn from it?
Michael Lopez
Summerfield
Revealing
One should appreciate the responses to Allen Johnson’s column about why people vote for Trump. The op-ed and letters to editor reveal so much about the Trump voter. I see that the name-calling and taunting are not limited to Trump himself, but are characteristics of a whole group of Americans.
For the record, Biden is not “socialist” or “elitist.” It is Trump who kowtows to dictators in communist lands. It was Trump who referred to his supporters as “uneducated.” It was Trump who bragged of grabbing women by their genitals.
Calling Biden “pro-abortion” is like calling Christians “pro-crucifixion.” What person feels “good” about abortion? Indeed, what person feels good about forcing a pregnant woman, against her will and her health, to satisfy a religious doctrine?
But these facts are dismissed or distorted by Trump supporters. So thanks to these writers for highlighting the Trump perspective.
We can now expect four more years of anger, conspiracy theories and self-righteous indignation. Forget about thoughtful discourse.
Make no mistake: The losers in this election are all Americans, as these writers kindly informed us.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
No rational fiber
A big thank-you to the writer of "Breathless" in Sunday’s paper (Nov. 22) . I knew that a response was necessary to the Nov. 19 letter “enlightening” Allen Johnson about Trump voters, but rather than “breathless," I was speechless.
As the writer states, "The absence of a factual or rational fiber” is not only representative of Trump voters, it is their trademark.
I’m also glad to have Biden at the helm.
Nancy Halloran
Greensboro
We can do this
Though the United States pulled out of the Paris Agreement on climate, recent analysis shows greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. for 2020 have fallen by 9.2%, the lowest level in 30 years (Washington Post, Nov. 19).
How could this be? Well, thanks to COVID and its economic impact, people have been traveling less and fossil fuel emissions from aviation and other means of transportation have been reduced to the point that the U.S. has actually met the Paris requirements despite not formally participating! Pretty amazing, right?
But as we move toward the availability of a vaccine and the “normalization” of life, are we bound to drive up emissions again, losing all we have gained? Not necessarily. If a price were put on carbon emissions and the fees collected from polluters were returned to American households, emissions would quickly continue to decline while our families, and particularly those families most in need, would receive an ongoing monthly economic stimulus check.
In other words, action on climate can also help pay the rent. It’s that simple. Write or call Congress today to show your support for climate action.
It will take all of us to make this happen.
Ellen Van Velsor
Greensboro
Catch the latest in Opinion
