Wednesday's letters

Hurting ourselves

Your front-page headline on Nov. 23 shouted, “We are doing this to ourselves."

These were the words of Bruce Swords, chief physician executive at Cone Health, in reference to the growing number of COVID hospitalizations. Mayor Vaughan issued an emergency order mandating use of facemasks, as was reported on Friday.

I thought about this as I walked my dog this morning, seeing no one else who was walking wearing a mask; plumbers going in and out of a house, no masks; delivery people wheeling a new appliance up a driveway, no masks. What’s going on?

Conclusion: Those not wearing a mask are either dumb or stupid. Dumb means doing or not doing something because you don’t know any better. Stupid means one who knows better, but does or doesn’t do it anyway.

There’s an antidote for dumb: It’s education to yield responsible people who are able to consciously make decisions, and conduct themselves in ways to improve themselves and/or help others.

For responsible people, it’s time to help those in our community stay well and lighten the burden of overworked health care workers by converting the dumb among us to become responsible and together to vocally ostracize and embarrass the stupid.