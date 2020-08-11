When anger and unrest following the death of George Floyd morphed into peaceful protests that morphed into smashed windows and looting by a few shameless opportunists, downtown Greensboro bore the brunt.
And when COVID-19 gripped the economy by the throat and wouldn’t let go, downtown was hit especially hard.
This is because the center city is a natural place to gather. It’s centrally located and easily accessible to all.
With its parks, leafy sidewalks and endless opportunities for people-watching, it doesn’t cost much to have a good time downtown and there's probably not a more familiar or diverse gathering place in this community.
So, of course you go downtown on nights and weekends. At least you did.
It many ways, the center city is both the heart and soul of Greensboro.
There's something there for everyone.
But those very things have made downtown so appealing have made it vulnerable in the age of the coronavirus.
It thrives on crowds, dining and intimate shops. So does the virus.
The hallmarks of a vibrant downtown, the very things that define it — street festivals, plays, restaurants, concerts — are the very things COVID-19 either has drastically curbed or eliminated altogether.
What downtown needed was a breath of fresh air. And now it has one.
Following the lead of other downtowns in the state, the city blocked off portions of Elm Street over the weekend and allowed businesses to spread dining and displays along a car-free pedestrian mall.
Called Open Streets, the idea was jointly conceived by the nonprofit center-city booster Downtown Greensboro Inc. and Creative Greensboro, the city’s arts and culture agency.
DGI President Zack Matheny said Tuesday that Open Streets will continue at least until the end of August and possibly into September.
"They did numbers that were pre-COVID," Matheny said of the business traffic for shops and restaurants.
Small wonder. Open Streets makes perfect sense for several reasons.
The virus is less likely to be transmitted outdoors. Dining and shopping are safer.
Taking downtown outside also recreates the communal experience of a street festival, with makes social distancing more practical and profitable.
Restaurants without patios for outside dining suddenly have them.
Despite an untimely thunderstorm here or there (this being August), the concept shows promise.
To be sure, this is not exactly a groundbreaking idea. Streets have been cordoned off for special events downtown many times before.
And other cities are trying the concept. In Winston-Salem, it’s called The Streatery and officials there announced new dates and a bigger footprint on Tuesday.
Greensboro's downtown certainly could use some hopeful news.
Fun Fourth was canceled.
The Greensboro Grasshoppers didn't play a single inning of baseball this season.
New hotels are opening in the face of uncertain demand.
The North Carolina Folk Festival and Carolina Blues Festival have been forced to go virtual.
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been completed for months and has yet to open to the public.
The center city’s regional professional theater, Triad Stage, has suspended in-person productions.
The owner of a local favorite, the Smith Street Diner, announced in May that the restaurant had closed its doors forever.
Nationwide, the restaurant industry is projected to lose $240 billion in sales by the end of the year, thanks to the virus. Other businesses are struggling as the state remains stalled in efforts to reopen economically.
Gov. Roy Cooper last week announced that the state would remain in Phase 2 of coronavirus restrictions until at least Sept. 11.
This means that inside dining in restaurants is limited to 50% occupancy, as are hairstyling salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and other personal care businesses.
So, when it becomes difficult to carry on indoors in a manner that is safe and practical, why not move outside?
This new wrinkle to an old tradition breathes new life and new hope into downtown in more ways than one.
When a pandemic gives you lemons ...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.