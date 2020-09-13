The concrete sidewalk under the red-brick canopy of the Greensboro Public Library looks like a tough place to pitch a bed roll.
But it has been a familiar spot for some of Greensboro’s less fortunate to spend summer nights during the COVID-19 slowdown.
At least the arched overhang provides protection from the elements.
In a sense, city taxpayers are providing a de facto overnight shelter, if not an especially comfortable one.
It’s simply the kind of thing that happens when desperation meets convenience.
And it’s a prominent reminder of the lingering problem of homelessness in this community, where a gantlet of some of Greensboro's most serious problems — poverty, a struggling economy, mental illness, drug abuse and a critical shortage of affordable housing — converge at a troubling intersection.
Now the city wants to take a much more aggressive approach to homelessness, which has gotten a lot of talk around here in recent years but (so far, at least) not a lot of lasting solutions.
In fact, the city wants to take charge of efforts to address homelessness by pulling out of a countywide coalition and going it alone.
The city is stepping away from the Guilford County Continuum of Care, whose membership includes 50 local nonprofits and businesses. As we’ve noted before, the split has not exactly been amicable.
City leaders cite three primary reasons they want to go solo:
- They have provided the largest share of the funding and, in fact, spend about $2 million a year on agencies that serve the city’s homeless.
- They have been doing more and more of the heavy lifting in recent years.
- And they believe the Continuum of Care has spent too much time and energy on temporary shelter rather than permanent housing.
“When people talk about housing, the place they turn to first is the city,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said in recent interview.
The mayor noted the city’s efforts to find safe housing for homeless persons during the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in the Greensboro Sportsplex.
"If we are going to be in that position where we are always mobilizing to make sure people are housed in an emergency situation, we might as well make sure that we are the ones who are responsible for it," the mayor said during a Sept. 1 City Council briefing.
Some in the Continuum of Care expressed surprise at the city’s departure but Vaughan says this rift has been a long time in the making.
She said the coalition opted out of a statewide initiative to address homelessness and reacted slowly to the pandemic.
She said city officials also have questioned the accuracy of the Continuum of Care’s latest “point-in-time” count of homeless individuals.
She noted the resources and expertise the city can bring to bear.
“We’ve got a lot of talent on our staff,” Vaughan said.
And finally, Vaughan said the city wants to develop its own program that will focus solely on Greensboro.
We get all of that.
And city officials rightly point out that the federal Housing and Urban Development guidelines stress permanent housing over temporary shelters.
The thinking on how best to address homelessness has evolved over the years. For most, homelessness is a temporary condition but the chronically homeless fill shelters, jails and hospital emergency rooms in a costly cycle that seems never to end.
The Interagency Council on the Homeless estimated in 2015 that this costs between $30,000 and $50,000 per person per year.
And programs that focus on permanent housing as opposed to temporary shelters have shown promise in other cities.
We understand the city's rationale. Still, we wish there could be consensus on the path forward. Homelessness, and the broader problem of housing in Greensboro and Guilford County, are serious, difficult and expensive challenges that ideally should call for an all-hands-on-deck approach.
But that can’t begin to happen until those hands are on the same ship.
