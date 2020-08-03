President Trump’s incompetent response to the coronavirus — which would be laughable if it weren’t so tragic — continues to endanger the American people.
To the relief of many, Trump had seemed to reform his negligent approach early last week when he resumed daily press briefings, saying Monday that using a mask was “patriotic” and acknowledging that the virus “will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better.” But then he revived his flirtation with the questionable drug hydroxychloroquine by retweeting a video featuring Houston doctor Stella Immanuel, who claimed to have cured hundreds of the virus by using it. The message was echoed by members of his family and Fox News commentators.
It was so dangerously wrong that Twitter, Facebook and YouTube removed the post, but only after millions had seen it. And soon we discovered that this same doctor believes scientists use alien DNA to create medicines, that some diseases are caused by having sex with demons and that the world is secretly run by a race of lizard people. Trump tried to defend Immanuel during a presser, saying both that she was “an important voice” and “I know nothing about her.” When a reporter pressured him, he stalked off stage.
Given his tweeting habits, it seems likely that the president retweeted the video without checking the source. But some Americans will buy his dangerous advocacy. Make no mistake: hydroxychloroquine may be may be helpful in some limited situations, but by no means should it be considered a cure or preventative; it’s not. Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, as well as other medical officials, had to speak up to warn people not to follow the terrible advice.
Meanwhile, Congress has struggled, and failed, to complete a new relief package for the American public. Senate Republicans padded their version with lots of goodies for their special interests — billions for military hardware, a new FBI headquarters and White House remodeling — while trying to reduce the amount of assistance given directly to working people.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insisted on two priorities: that people shouldn’t be paid to stay at home, and that businesses shouldn’t be held legally liable if their workers get sick. In the midst of an easily transmitted virus, that’s the exact opposite of what we should be doing.
In July, the Association of Former Members of Congress released a report called “Congress at a Crossroads,” in which it declared, “Congress has largely become a dysfunctional institution unable to meet the critical needs of our country.” Also last month, more than 150 prominent U.S. medical experts, scientists, teachers, nurses and others signed a letter to political leaders urging them to shut down the country and start all over again. Our initial, half-measured response had failed, they said.
Last Wednesday, Texas Rep. Louis Gohmert, a mask skeptic, tested positive for COVID-19 — which he then claimed was attributable to one of the few times when he did wear a mask. That night, the president mingled freely without a mask at a fundraiser in Texas. Tragically, the death of Herman Cain, another GOP luminary who denied the value of wearing masks, was announced on Thursday. The cause: COVID-19.
Someone in the White House and the Senate needs to learn about critical thinking. The answer has been plain to us all along — the same answer that has allowed other countries to clamp down on the disease: Quarantining. Extensive testing. Contact tracing. Wearing masks and taking other precautions. Instead, the federal approach has been polluted with conspiracy theories, politicization and ignored consequences.
This is not rational behavior. If this is the best our officials can do, they should get out of the way and let someone else lead.
