Our Opinion: An overdue apology

Hoffmann also contended that police didn't know that violent acts would be committed.

Who could know unless they could see the future?

Abuzuaiter noted that the Communist Workers Party had earlier that week told "the police and the mayor to stay out of the way" of the rally.

Since when, however, did police take orders from a group of protesters? And why would they leave an entire neighborhood unprotected despite the clear and present possibility of violence?

So the city was right to finally own up to its failure to ensure not only the safety of the protesters, but one of its neighborhoods, where men, women and children who had no connection to either of the clashing groups were placed at grave risk.

Finally, as we've written many times, the sponsor of the rally, the Communist Workers Party, also bears accountability for staging an event that it knew could could turn violent in a residential community without that community's consent. Morningside Homes was a predominantly African American public housing development that once stood in a part of east Greensboro called the Grove.