Our Opinion: An overdue apology

Nearly 41 years later, the Greensboro City Council has formally apologized for the Greensboro Police Department’s role in a bloody confrontation between a group Ku Klux Klansmen, neo-Nazis and anti-Klan protesters that left five protesters dead.
Notably, the resolution passed last week by the council involves more than words. It also creates a scholarship for five Dudley High School students to honor the memory of the five victims. So some lasting good will come from one of the darkest and most painful chapters in the city’s history.
Even more good will come of it if we stop denying the power of that tragedy and its lasting repercussions.
The Greensboro Massacre, as it is now called, occurred during a Nov. 3, 1979, “Death to the Klan” rally in Morningside Homes. A clash erupted after a caravan of vehicles carrying heavily armed Klansmen and Nazis arrived at the protest.
After some protesters banged on vehicles with sticks and taunted their occupants, Klansmen and Nazis emerged from their cars, retrieved guns from the trunk of one vehicle and advanced on the protesters, some firing their weapons at point-blank range.
"Kill the niggers!" one of gunmen shouted.
Local television news crews captured the horror on film.
Despite an awareness that violence could occur at the rally, Greensboro police did not arrive on the scene until the violence had ended.
"Greensboro's police department in 1979, along with other city personnel, failed to warn the marchers of their extensive foreknowledge of the racist, violent attack planned against the marchers by members of the Ku Klux Klan and the American Nazi Party with the assistance of a paid GPD informant," the city's resolution states.
The incident made international news and has been sharply debated over the years. In some ways its wounds seemed as fresh and as raw as ever during a sometimes emotional discussion at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
The tragedy's scars run deep in the city’s collective psyche and for a number of years the community seemed to try to repress the memory of it.
But it hung like a haunting mist that refused to lift until Greensboro dealt with it more honestly and openly. Last week’s 7-2 vote for the resolution was a significant step forward.
A unanimous vote in favor of the resolution would have been ideal. But council members Marikay Abuzuaiter and Nancy Hoffmann opposed it.
Hoffmann said she worried that the resolution would "continue to place the police department and our city under a cloud of negativity."
But a city and police department that own up to past missteps and learn from them will only improve community trust in and support for local law enforcement today.
Hoffmann also contended that police didn't know that violent acts would be committed.
Who could know unless they could see the future?
Abuzuaiter noted that the Communist Workers Party had earlier that week told "the police and the mayor to stay out of the way" of the rally.
Since when, however, did police take orders from a group of protesters? And why would they leave an entire neighborhood unprotected despite the clear and present possibility of violence?
So the city was right to finally own up to its failure to ensure not only the safety of the protesters, but one of its neighborhoods, where men, women and children who had no connection to either of the clashing groups were placed at grave risk.
Finally, as we've written many times, the sponsor of the rally, the Communist Workers Party, also bears accountability for staging an event that it knew could could turn violent in a residential community without that community's consent. Morningside Homes was a predominantly African American public housing development that once stood in a part of east Greensboro called the Grove.
Eerily, some of the same issues from 1979 are front and center in 2020: tensions between communities of color and police; protests in the streets; heavily armed counter protesters; calls for law and order too often to the exclusion of substantive attempts to address the root causes of the protests.
Look around you. The truth is, Nov. 3, 1979, is not so long ago and far away as you may think.
Let us, please, choose as a community to learn from it, so we will never be forced to relive it.
