It’s not every day the president of the United States flies into the Triad, but that's precisely what Donald Trump will do today at Winston-Salem's Smith Reynolds Airport.
The president is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.; doors open at 4 p.m. for those who would like a closer view.
For a few fleeting minutes, perhaps more, the presidential focus will be on this region. Maybe it will spark a little interest and more people across the country will learn what we already know: that the Piedmont is an excellent tourist destination as well as a warm and welcoming place to live.
Mixed reviews
But this is less an official presidential visit than a campaign stop, during which President Trump will make his case for reelection. Some will attend to show their support and be inspired. Others, to take advantage of what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for their children to see a real-life president. Still others are likely to show to protest this extraordinarily polarizing president ... peacefully, we hope.
Because we’ve seen area residents in action, we expect everyone to be on their best behavior, to show the president and the CNN cameras that we know how to express ourselves while showing respect for neighbors with whom we may disagree.
Turbulence
The president arrives in a jet wash of new controversy. The allegations from journalist Jeffrey Goldberg’s Atlantic article, accusing the president of disparaging veterans, are still fresh. They’ve been backed by a variety of news organizations, including The Associated Press, The Washington Post, The New York Times and CNN.
The president also made disconcerting remarks the last time he was in North Carolina. During a visit to Wilmington last week, he encouraged supporters to vote twice: once by mail and once in person. The White House and Trump himself have since said that isn't what the president meant. But it is what he said.
And over the weekend, new allegations arose that Trump’s new postmaster general, Greensboro resident Louis DeJoy, may have broken campaign finance laws by encouraging employees to donate to Republican candidates, promising to reimburse them afterward via bonus payments. We’re sure to learn more about that in days ahead.
Of even more immediate concern is the president's vague, shifting and often downright contradictory views on coronavirus safety measures, such as social distancing and wearing masks. Local residents have been very stringent about these measures, as mandated by state authorities.
Mask up
The president himself has been inconsistent in his approach, one day saying it’s very patriotic to wear a mask, the next acting as if it’s essentially a fashion statement (mask optional). When he visited Wilmington recently, the lack of masks and social distancing was impossible to miss.
To be sure, every candidate loves the high energy and optics of a packed crowd with smiling faces you actually can see on the campaign trial. But doing so at risk to public health is beyond irresponsible. (North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis found himself apologizing, as well he should have, after appearing at the president's Republican National Convention speech at the White House on Aug. 27 without a mask. Tillis had in April proclaimed, "The last thing I want to do is see an elected official who is responsible for imposing a stay at home order or a wear a facial mask order out in public and not with a mask on.")
As for Trump, despite his campaign’s assurances, the pandemic is not over. More than 185,000 Americans have died from it, more than 2,900 of them in North Carolina. We’re all vulnerable, but some are more so, including our elderly residents, which the president’s supporters should keep in mind in Winston-Salem today.
We hope that everyone who attends the president’s visit will be, one way or another, uplifted. Air Force One alone will be worth the price of admission.
Welcome to Winston-Salem, Mr. President. We hope you enjoy your brief visit.
And someone, please, hand him a mask.
