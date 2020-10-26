Our Opinion: As we grow tired, virus gets stronger

We’re not “rounding the corner,” as President Trump claims.
And we’re not “living with it.” We’re still dying from it.
And it's getting worse.
As of Sunday, Guilford County has seen 11,200 positive COVID-19 cases and 205 deaths since mid-March.
Statewide, there had been more than 4,170 deaths as of Monday.
Nationally, that number is almost a quarter of a million. And in almost every state of the union last week, cases and deaths were ticking upward.
On Thursday, a single-day record of 77,640 new coronavirus cases were reported in the U.S. The previous high was 75,723 on July 29. Medical officials are calling this coronavirus' “third surge” and warn that it could be the deadliest yet.
In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper called for a three-week extension of Phase 3 of the state's lockdown plan, saying it’s necessary because cases have been rising daily.
Undaunted, Vice President Mike Pence plans a campaign visit to Greensboro on Tuesday despite at least five of his aides, including his chief of staff, testing positive for the virus.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say Pence should be quarantining instead of campaigning. But he isn't.
Blissful defiance has been an earmark of this administration.
Trump says people are tired of the virus.
Of course we’re tired — especially doctors and nurses, EMTs, mental-health counselors, teachers and everybody whose career has been put on hold — some of them are tired to their bones. That’s why we need true leaders to step forward and encourage us to stay the course. That’s why we all need allies to set good examples and urge us to take care of ourselves, not act like a bunch of drunken teenagers on spring break in Florida.
Our forebears lived through the Great Depression. They experienced hunger, lost jobs and lost homes, and had to thrift their way through life. They were tired.
But they didn’t pretend it was over and go on spending sprees. They bore down. They made sure their children were fed and safe.
But because people in our generation have become weary, they’ve also become careless and sloppy, and as a result, infections are rising.
We know how to stop it; we’re just not doing it.
State agencies have asked 36 N.C. counties, including Guilford, to enhance virus restrictions such as fining businesses that don’t enforce mask-wearing and closing high-risk venues like bars and night spots. The county's governments should agree on a coordinated response.
As for the national picture, according to internal reports from the White House coronavirus task force, revealed last week by Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, the Trump administration has known that cases were going up for almost two months.
Even so, Trump continues to claim that the virus was behind us. We’re all supposed to get over it, open our businesses and schools and dance like a robot on a stage.
He’s been barnstorming the nation with dangerous close-quarters rallies, including another one last week in North Carolina. He has been bad-mouthing medical and scientific authorities, including one of the nation's foremost infectious disease experts, Dr. Anthony Fauci. All in hopes of boosting his reelection prospects.
Some are so seduced by the fantasy he paints that they can’t tear themselves away.
Some of them will get sick. Some will die.
It falls to rational people to ask: If Trump lies to the American public about a pandemic that is killing hundreds of Americans a day, what won’t he lie about? His business dealings? His opponent’s policies? Voter fraud?
This is a tough time for everyone, even the most privileged, as we see more local businesses close and more of our neighbors have to turn to skimpy state government resources to try to get by.
So many of these deaths could have been prevented had our president been willing to meet the task more honestly and urgently.
What he has given us instead is a muddled message and mostly empty promises.
But as the spread of the virus even at the White House keeps reminding us, denial is not a strategy and wishing won't make this go away.
