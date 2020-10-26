Our Opinion: As we grow tired, virus gets stronger

As for the national picture, according to internal reports from the White House coronavirus task force, revealed last week by Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, the Trump administration has known that cases were going up for almost two months.

Even so, Trump continues to claim that the virus was behind us. We’re all supposed to get over it, open our businesses and schools and dance like a robot on a stage.

He’s been barnstorming the nation with dangerous close-quarters rallies, including another one last week in North Carolina. He has been bad-mouthing medical and scientific authorities, including one of the nation's foremost infectious disease experts, Dr. Anthony Fauci. All in hopes of boosting his reelection prospects.

Some are so seduced by the fantasy he paints that they can’t tear themselves away.

Some of them will get sick. Some will die.

It falls to rational people to ask: If Trump lies to the American public about a pandemic that is killing hundreds of Americans a day, what won’t he lie about? His business dealings? His opponent’s policies? Voter fraud?