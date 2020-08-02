The lesser of two evils. A rock and a hard place. Pick your poison.
Or, in this case, your cliché.
Faced with a choice of difficult options when school reopens in the fall, the Guilford County Board of Education rightly opted Tuesday night for the safer of the two: The first nine weeks schooling will occur online.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras acknowledges that there is no ideal way to reopen in the midst of COVID-19. So the board voted 6-3 to err on the side of caution.
Obviously, distance learning has its shortcomings: Some students become distracted or disgengaged. Others struggle with the lack of face-to-face interaction with teachers. Further, 17% of Guilford County students lack access to reliable broadband internet. And the students who are most likely to fall behind are the ones with the fewest means.
This is why the American Society of Pediatrics recommends that schools reopen using in-person instruction wherever possible.
“We recognize that children learn best when physically present in the classroom,” the organization said in a news release. “But children get much more than academics at school. They also learn social and emotional skills at school, get healthy meals and exercise, mental health support and other services that cannot be easily replicated online.”
Then there are the ripple effects. Parents whose jobs don’t allow working from home will have to find day care options for younger children, if they are available. Businesses may lose employees.
But the well-being of the students, teachers, families and the broader community have to come first. Contreras also noted the myriad details involved in reopening safely for in-person classes. Classrooms will have to be reconfigured to allow social distancing. Transportation will have to be provided in a school system that was struggling to attract enough bus drivers before the pandemic. Smaller classes for social distancing will mean more classes. Who’ll teach them?
And what to do about sports and other extracurricular activities?
There simply isn’t enough time (or resources) to get all that done. So now teachers and administrators should do the best they can to improve online access, instruction and support. They’ve had more time to prepare than they had in the spring, and presumably, they’ve learned from the experience.
As for the bigger picture, rushes to reopen businesses — and some people’s casual attitudes toward virus — have fueled the spiking rates of infection in North Carolina and elsewhere. Yet, President Trump and congressional Republicans still are pushing hard for schools to reopen in person, medical science and common sense be damned. While it appears that younger children are less susceptible to the coronavirus and less likely to transmit the disease, a South Korea study suggests this not to be the case among young people ages 10 to 19.
Congress and the president also need to realize that reopening will take more than wishful thinking. It will take money.
This is no time to be reckless. We’ve been burned before by our lack of respect for a disease that already has claimed more than 150,000 American lives. Shame on us if we’re burned a second time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.