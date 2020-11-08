Our Opinion: Closer to home

We know.
It's hard not to be transfixed by the drama in Washington.
Yet, for all of the focus these days on counts, recounts, lawsuits, color-coded maps and fevered Twitter threats, there has been some important election news closer to home. ...
Yes and no to schools
Say what you will about the cockeyed national polls in 2020.
And many people have.
In at least one contest on the Nov. 3 ballot that the polls got almost exactly right, voters approved $300 million in bonds in Guilford County for school construction, repairs and renovation.
In a High Point University survey of registered voters from July 29-Aug. 21, 83% of respondents said they supported the bonds.
In the actual election, nearly 73% of voters said yes.
Unfortunately, the same poll also correctly predicted that a quarter-cent sales tax increase that would have helped to pay for school construction would be decisively defeated.
Sixty-three percent of the poll's respondents said no. Nearly 67% of voters said no on Nov. 3.
Ideally, these two items should have been approved as matching bookends. For an additional penny per $4 purchase, the sales tax would have raised an estimated $19 million a year for the schools. And it would have included revenue raised from the purchases of visitors and other nonresidents.
But Guilford County continues to be a place where sales tax increases for schools come to die. Voters also defeated quarter-cent sales tax increases in 2008 and 2010.
We guess no means no.
That's too bad. It's a smart way to raise money for schools, but a hard sell, maybe an impossible one.
Even more people said no this time than the last sales tax referendum for schools in 2014, when 57% of voters opposed it, despite a $100,000 campaign promoting it.
Meanwhile, the bonds may finance replacement buildings for elementary schools that are in the worst condition, as well as build a new school in southwest Guilford County and acquire land for future construction.
The money also could finance a new building for Kiser Middle School.
To be honest, the $300 million is not nearly enough to address a long list of urgent needs among our public schools. The county commissioners should have asked voters to consider much more.
But it’s a start.
Odds are, however, then when in a few years someone suggests more bonds on the ballot to address what has been left undone today, someone else will complain that those needs should have been dealt with sooner.
And wonder what we could have been thinking back in 2020.
GOP dominates
While beating Donald Trump may have been the shiny object at the top of the ballot for Democrats, down-ballot races for state legislative seats were important as well.
Democrats who had hoped to make big gains last week are still shaking their heads, cursing their pollsters and wondering what went wrong.
The GOP fought off Democratic challenges throughout the nation to preserve their power to draw legislative districts.
This includes North Carolina, where Democrats had hoped to regain a majority in either the state House or the state Senate, if not both, and did neither.
In fact, they lost seats in the House.
In Guilford County, Republican House Majority Whip Jon Hardister held off a serious challenge by Nicole Quick and the GOP remains firmly in control in both chambers of the General Assembly.
This means not much is likely to change — no Medicaid expansion, no larger teacher raises, etc. — unless the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come decides to stop over in Raleigh this year on his way to Scrooge's place.
Manning in the Sixth
As expected, Greensboro's Kathy Manning, a Democrat, handily won a seat in the U.S. House, beating Republican Lee Haywood with 62% of the vote.
Not as expected, she doesn't have as much company in Washington as the polls had promised.
Projected gains for the Democrats in the House never materialized. In fact, Democrats lost ground.
This race is notable also for who didn't run.
Republican incumbent Mark Walker chose not to file to defend his seat after a judge ordered the gerrymandered district to be redrawn.
Walker likely will run again, possibly for Richard Burr's Senate seat.
For her part, Manning is smart and capable. And her win does narrow the margin of the Republican majority in the state's congressional delegation from 10-3 to 8-5.
Every vote counts
Finally, for those of you who question whether every vote matters, here’s the latest reminder: A sitting Guilford commissioner lost his seat last week by 18 votes.
However, Republican Alan Branson says he will seek a recount in his loss to Democratic challenger Mary Beth Murphy.
If Murphy's lead holds and the other unofficial results stand, Democrats will seize the board's majority with a 7-2 edge.
As for Branson, he did well among in-person voters but lost ground in the mail-in vote tallies.
We have been this way before. In 2003, an incumbent Greensboro City Council member, Florence Gatten, beat challenger Bob Skenes by eight votes to earn the nickname “Landslide.”
Said Skenes after failing to make up the deficit in a recount: “You know, I bet I’ve gotten a dozen phone calls from people who said, ‘I could have gotten you eight votes or gotten eight people to go vote.’ My question, of course, is 'why didn’t you?’ ”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!