Our Opinion: Closer to home

We know.

It's hard not to be transfixed by the drama in Washington.

Yet, for all of the focus these days on counts, recounts, lawsuits, color-coded maps and fevered Twitter threats, there has been some important election news closer to home. ...

Yes and no to schools

Say what you will about the cockeyed national polls in 2020.

And many people have.

In at least one contest on the Nov. 3 ballot that the polls got almost exactly right, voters approved $300 million in bonds in Guilford County for school construction, repairs and renovation.

In a High Point University survey of registered voters from July 29-Aug. 21, 83% of respondents said they supported the bonds.

In the actual election, nearly 73% of voters said yes.

Unfortunately, the same poll also correctly predicted that a quarter-cent sales tax increase that would have helped to pay for school construction would be decisively defeated.

Sixty-three percent of the poll's respondents said no. Nearly 67% of voters said no on Nov. 3.