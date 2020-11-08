Our Opinion: Congratulations, Mr. President-elect

And her experience and intellect make her a force with which to reckon.

In the hours following the announcement, cheers and celebrations erupted throughout the country. Crowds gathered in New York City, Philadelphia and Atlanta, as well as outside of the White House. And though there was some pushing and shoving, there were also moments that were more thoughtful, as when supporters of both Biden and his predecessor joined in prayer, and more celebratory, as thousands danced in the streets.

Wall Street held firm.

The emphasis of Biden’s campaign was on decency and cooperation. Through 47 years of public service, Biden has been praised by Republicans and Democrats alike. His cheerful manner and optimism, shaped by his faith and burnished through well-known personal tragedies, will serve him well if he can maintain them. The challenges he faces now will surely put him to the test.

Biden inherits from his predecessor a nation that has been sharply divided by political partisanship, by fear and friction, by racial enmity, by a troubling but popular buy-in of misinformation and conspiracy thinking that serves and represents our nation poorly.