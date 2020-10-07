Our Opinion: Cunningham's poor judgment

What is it with politicians and cheating?

You’d think they were auditioning for an Alan Jackson song.

The latest to stray, it seems, is Democratic senatorial candidate Cal Cunningham, whose exchange of sexually explicit texts with Arlene Guzman Todd, a public relations strategist from California, came to light late last week. After the initial revelation, Guzman Todd also claimed that the two shared at least one intimate encounter.

In a series of interviews with The Associated Press earlier this week, Guzman Todd confirmed the authenticity of the texts and also described two in-person encounters with Cunningham. The one in March in Los Angeles, she said, did not include intimate contact, but the second one in July in North Carolina did.

Cunningham, a lawyer, former state senator and current lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, admitted to the suggestive texts, but as we write, he has not yet commented on the personal encounters.

"I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry,” Cunningham said in a statement last week. “The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family's privacy be respected in this personal matter."