Our Opinion: Defund police? No. Rethink police? Yes.

First things first: We don’t believe in defunding police.
We don't think that's what most Americans want, including communities of color.
And we don’t believe that’s what most people mean when they use that verb.
As we see it, the word “defund” has derailed what should be a more constructive discussion. What we really need is a rethinking of police.
This means a sharper focus on what policing means.
And an honest and clear-eyed reassessment of how we fund public safety in general — not just policing.
We also should consider whether we’re asking police to do too much (from school discipline to mental health to social work) — and whether more investments in mental health treatment, for instance, might make their jobs easier and, in fact, prevent some situations from escalating to the point that someone would need to call police in the first place.
In Greensboro, this broader question was raised long before the tragic death of George Floyd under an officer’s knee.
It began even before the death of Marcus Smith, a homeless Greensboro man who died after being taken into custody by police two years ago.
Panicked and disoriented, Smith, 38, was meandering into and out of downtown traffic when police arrived on Sept. 8, 2018. Before he died, Smith had been bound by his legs and feet. Now his family is suing the city, Guilford County, eight officers and two paramedics.
Two weeks ago, on the second anniversary of his death, about 200 people gathered at Phill McDonald Plaza to call for “Justice for Marcus Smith.”
We have been this way before:
- 1994: Darryl Howerton, 20, was shot and killed by Greensboro officers while wielding a knife as a group of bystanders stood nearby.
- 2003: Ratmir Gasanov, 35, who had threatened to kill himself, was holding a semi-automatic pistol when a Greensboro police officer shot and killed him in his northwest Greensboro apartment.
- 2008: Dylan Hartsfeld, 25, a military veteran, was fatally shot by a Guilford sheriff's deputy while wielding a bush axe. Hartsfeld was said by friends and family to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
- 2010: Christian Rook, 17, was armed with a knife and struggling from bipolar disorder when he was fatally shot by a Guilford deputy.
- 2016: Chieu Di Thi Vo, 47, whose family said she suffered from bipolar disorder and who spoke little English, was fatally shot by a Greensboro police officer whom she had approached waving a knife.
Through a new initiative, the Behavioral Health Response Program, the city is using mental health clinicians to help police and other city workers deal with mental health crises.
But mental health is just one piece of a complex puzzle.
On Tuesday, the News & Record’s Richard Barron reported on additional steps intended to increase trust and accountability. City Manager David Parrish outlined them in a memo:
- A member of the city's citizens police review board, called the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission, will randomly review nine police interactions with citizens involving traffic stops, complaints and searches on a regular basis.
- The city will establish an online portal for citizens to provide feedback on police interactions without having to file a formal complaint.
- And the city will offer an online "dashboard" of data about police encounters with residents, from traffic stops to use of force. The data will be linked to a mapping system so the public can see what is happening where.
These appear to be hopeful, substantive changes that can improve transparency, accountability and ultimately trust in city police. But they should only be a beginning.
The heavier lift involves deeper discussions about the roots of these issues. It involves concerns about race and militarization. And, frankly, it involves broader problems created when police are expected to address far too many of the ills that we as a society have failed to own and address ourselves.
As we see it, giving police a reasonable workload by not using them as a panacea for every problem is not being anti-police. Neither is rooting out bad actors, who make the job harder for honorable officers, who, we believe, represent the vast majority.
In that sense, the solutions to strained relations with police, especially among African Americans, should involve all of us.
And it won’t go away until all of us have, first, accepted that it is valid and then committed to doing something about it.
