Our Opinion: Defund police? No. Rethink police? Yes.

First things first: We don’t believe in defunding police.

We don't think that's what most Americans want, including communities of color.

And we don’t believe that’s what most people mean when they use that verb.

As we see it, the word “defund” has derailed what should be a more constructive discussion. What we really need is a rethinking of police.

This means a sharper focus on what policing means.

And an honest and clear-eyed reassessment of how we fund public safety in general — not just policing.

We also should consider whether we’re asking police to do too much (from school discipline to mental health to social work) — and whether more investments in mental health treatment, for instance, might make their jobs easier and, in fact, prevent some situations from escalating to the point that someone would need to call police in the first place.

In Greensboro, this broader question was raised long before the tragic death of George Floyd under an officer’s knee.

It began even before the death of Marcus Smith, a homeless Greensboro man who died after being taken into custody by police two years ago.