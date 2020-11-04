Our Opinion: Democrats' hopes are dashed again

Cunningham had led in polling by as many as 10 points. But in the most expensive U.S. Senate race in history, Cunningham delivered the foundering Tillis a pre-election gift when his affair with the wife of a fellow military veteran was revealed in a series of text messages.

Then Cunningham made a bad situation worse by refusing to say whether he had been involved in other affairs. And by downshifting into a duck-and-cover campaign, with mostly unannounced appearances during the final stretch.

If Tillis' election night lead holds as seems likely, Cunningham will have no one to blame but himself.

What all of this leaves us with in Raleigh — and Washington — is what we had to begin with: divided government.

We still hold out hope that this doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

Remember, a number of voters who supported Donald Trump and Tillis split tickets to reelect Cooper.

That suggests there’s room to work together, if Democrats and Republicans are willing.

There already has been bipartisan support for redistricting reform in the House, if not the Senate.

Also, Republicans really ought to find a way to work with Democrats on Medicaid expansion.