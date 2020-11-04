Our Opinion: Democrats' hopes are dashed again

You can’t blame Democrats in North Carolina for feeling a little bit like Charlie Brown right now.
And, uh-oh, here comes Lucy the political pollster. With her football. Again.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s reelection Tuesday was one of only a few memorable successes in a night most Democrats in North Carolina probably would like to forget.
Great expectations, for the most part, were dashed. Once again.
Democrats did win races for attorney general (Josh Stein), auditor (Beth Wood) and secretary of state (Elaine Marshall).
Also, as expected, they gained two seats in Congress, including a victory by Kathy Manning of Greensboro in the 6th District.
But if Paul Newby preserves his slim lead over sitting Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, Democrats will have lost three seats on the state Supreme Court in a clean GOP sweep.
Republicans also took a majority of Council of State seats, including Mark Robinson of Greensboro, the first Black lieutenant governor in North Carolina.
And they appeared poised to maintain majorities (though not veto-proof) in the state House and Senate, and hence retained their power to redraw election districts.
As for the race for governor, if you ask us, both Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest got what they deserved.
Cooper, the Democratic incumbent, does not deliver fiery speeches that make your pulse quicken. But he has delivered steady, honest, no-frills leadership.
Those traits served Cooper well in his victory on Tuesday.
If anything, Cooper’s reelection was a referendum on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina, which has been justifiably cautious and science-based.
The governor and Forest couldn’t have been more different in how they thought the state should manage the virus, which has infected more than 281,000 North Carolinians and killed more than 4,481.
Cooper beat Forest comfortably, by 4.5% of the vote, according to unofficial results.
Given Forest’s fact-challenged approach to COVID-19 and his dangerous and irresponsible resistance to distancing and masks at campaign events, the margin should have been greater.
Meanwhile, facing an extremely vulnerable Republican incumbent in the U.S. Senate, Thom Tillis, Democrat Cal Cunningham crashed and burned after admitting an extramarital affair and then handling it poorly.
Cunningham, who had been a key component of the Democrats’ national strategy to seize a majority in the Senate, probably lost this race more than Tillis won it.
Cunningham had led in polling by as many as 10 points. But in the most expensive U.S. Senate race in history, Cunningham delivered the foundering Tillis a pre-election gift when his affair with the wife of a fellow military veteran was revealed in a series of text messages.
Then Cunningham made a bad situation worse by refusing to say whether he had been involved in other affairs. And by downshifting into a duck-and-cover campaign, with mostly unannounced appearances during the final stretch.
If Tillis' election night lead holds as seems likely, Cunningham will have no one to blame but himself.
What all of this leaves us with in Raleigh — and Washington — is what we had to begin with: divided government.
We still hold out hope that this doesn’t have to be a bad thing.
Remember, a number of voters who supported Donald Trump and Tillis split tickets to reelect Cooper.
That suggests there’s room to work together, if Democrats and Republicans are willing.
There already has been bipartisan support for redistricting reform in the House, if not the Senate.
Also, Republicans really ought to find a way to work with Democrats on Medicaid expansion.
Both sides should be able to find common ground on teacher pay and economic development as well.
If anything, North Carolina is a microcosm of a deeply divided country.
This doesn’t mean elected leaders shouldn’t do their jobs.
Nowhere is it written that a divided government has to be a paralyzed government.
Yet, sometimes it seems that the main goal of the majority party (whether it's the Democrats or Republicans) is to make life miserable for the minority. Or to ignore the minority altogether.
And when the roles reverse? Sweet revenge.
It doesn’t have to be that way.
After too many years of trenches and barbed wire in Raleigh, it would be nice to see a few bridges going up.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!