Our Opinion: George H.W. Bush's uncommon grace

When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too.

I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described.

There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I'm not a very good one to give advice; but just don't let the critics discourage you or push you off course.

You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.

Your success now is our country's success. I am rooting hard for you.

Good luck — George

Upon Bush’s death, Clinton wrote in a 2018 column for The Washington Post that Bush's note conveyed "the heart of who he was. ... He was an honorable, gracious and decent man who believed in the United States, our Constitution, our institutions and our shared future."

Bush's letter was widely quoted before when America seemed torn asunder by deep divisions during a fierce campaign ... in 2016.

We seem torn asunder again.