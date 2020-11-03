Our Opinion: Graham incident: Bad judgment and bad timing

In the midst of a tensely contested presidential campaign in a deeply divided country that is still struggling to cope with a deadly pandemic, we could have done without what happened in Graham on Saturday.

Police and sheriff’s deputies used a “a pepper spray fogger” on a group of marchers to the polls that included children and elderly persons.

Police have defended their decision to disperse the march, led by Greensboro minister and activist Greg Drumwright, during speeches about justice and voting rights at the Alamance County Courthouse.

At a news conference on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Alamance Sheriff’s Office said use of a gas generator at the rally to power a sound system posed a safety hazard and violated the terms of the permit for the march.

An officer was assaulted, the spokeswoman said, when deputies attempted to disconnect the sound equipment. Officers used more pepper spray when protesters began to shove them, she said.

But this wasn’t the first time pepper spray had been used during the march. Officers earlier had used the fogger to move demonstrators out of the street onto the sidewalk.