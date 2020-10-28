Our Opinion: Making a better facemask

All of this improves the mask’s comfort level.

By now many of us have learned something of the hierarchy of masks. Generally speaking, fabrics with higher thread counts are better at filtering particles. The World Health Organization recommends that fabric masks have three layers: an inner layer to absorb, a middle layer to filter and an extra outer layer made from a nonabsorbent material like polyester.

N95 masks are the gold standard; they seal tightly around the nose and mouth so that few viral particles seep in or out. A recent Duke study showed that less than 0.1% of droplets were transmitted through an N95 mask while the wearer was speaking.

Surgical masks are also superior, filtering up to 98.5% of large droplets and 89.5% of aerosols.

“Hybrid” masks — combining two layers of 600-thread-count cotton with another material, like silk or flannel — are an effective homemade option. They filter at least 94% of small particles and least 96% of larger particles, according to a study from the University of Chicago.

From there the efficiency drops, through two-layer cotton masks, one-layer cotton or silk, down to scarfs or bandanas, which should be considered options of last resort.

But anything is better than nothing.