Our Opinion: More voices would benefit city boards

As James Waddell, an N.C. A&T graduate who holds a seat on the Greensboro Board of Adjustment, told the News & Record, more minorities might be willing to fill openings on boards and commissions if only they knew they existed.

For all of their subtle power, city boards and commissions often conduct their business quietly, and, as a result may be both out of sight and out of mind for most citizens.

The city can remove obstacles that may make memberships on boards and commissions less convenient for some citizens. Can day meetings be shifted to evenings, so people who work during the day could more easily attend?

To be sure, race and gender shouldn’t be the only considerations. Age also might be worth a closer look. Many City Council and mayoral candidates first cut their teeth as board appointees.

The council also should consider if all parts of the city are reasonably represented on boards and commissions.

Of course, every board nominee should have the requisite qualifications and commitment to do the job. That should be a given. Diversity for diversity’s sake benefits no one.

But casting a broader net over a wider and deeper pool of talent should increase both the fairness and effectiveness of boards.