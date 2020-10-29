Our Opinion: More voices would benefit city boards

How is it that a city with a majority-minority population significantly lacks faces of color on some of its appointed boards and commissions?
When the News & Record’s Richard Barron posed that question to city leaders in a story on Oct. 25 the answer became clear: Greensboro has made some encouraging inroads on these critical city panels, but not nearly enough.
First, the numbers: According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Greensboro is less than 50% white.
But among the 16 city board and commissions appointed by the City Council, only six have more than 50% minority membership.
The issue came to a head recently when a Black member of the Minimum Housing Standards Commission, which handles housing-code violations, sought unsuccessfully to become chairman of the commission.
That commission member, Quentin Brown, complained that the lack of minority voices on the commission, which has two Black members among eight, has hurt minority property owners, who he feels don’t always get a fair shake from the commission.
Brown, who is a plumber, contends that the commission is often tougher on poor, Black property owners than it is on their more affluent white peers.
If the commission were more diverse, Brown argues, it likely would be more aware of that problem.
Brown does not mince his words during commission meetings. (More voices sometimes can generate more light and heat, which is not necessarily a bad thing.)
A closer look at the numbers reveals both problems and progress.
Among the 179 people appointed to city boards and commissions, 43% are Black, Asian or Hispanic, and 45% are women. Yet the level of minority representation widely varies depending the board.
For instance, Barron reported, the Historic Preservation Committee has only one Black member among eight.
But five of the seven members of the Greensboro Housing Authority board are Black, as are five of the nine members of the Solid Waste Management Commission.
And the Greensboro Zoning Commission, which is one of the most important and impactful boards, has six members of color — five of whom are Black and one who is Hispanic — out of a total of nine.
How can the city maintain that kind of diversity where it already exists and improve where it does not?
For starters, what gets measured gets done. To that end, the city staff has compiled a data base of the race and gender makeup of each board.
The city also can more assertively promote and publicize opportunities for board appointments.
As James Waddell, an N.C. A&T graduate who holds a seat on the Greensboro Board of Adjustment, told the News & Record, more minorities might be willing to fill openings on boards and commissions if only they knew they existed.
For all of their subtle power, city boards and commissions often conduct their business quietly, and, as a result may be both out of sight and out of mind for most citizens.
The city can remove obstacles that may make memberships on boards and commissions less convenient for some citizens. Can day meetings be shifted to evenings, so people who work during the day could more easily attend?
To be sure, race and gender shouldn’t be the only considerations. Age also might be worth a closer look. Many City Council and mayoral candidates first cut their teeth as board appointees.
The council also should consider if all parts of the city are reasonably represented on boards and commissions.
Of course, every board nominee should have the requisite qualifications and commitment to do the job. That should be a given. Diversity for diversity’s sake benefits no one.
But casting a broader net over a wider and deeper pool of talent should increase both the fairness and effectiveness of boards.
"We’re in a heightened awareness time of diversity since the George Floyd incident," council member Sharon Hightower said. "I think more ears are listening about these concerns and they're being more open. There is more opportunity now than ever before to not only be open to the discussions on racial diversity but to make it happen.”
For all of the city's recent progress, council member Nancy Hoffmann added, “Can we do better? We can always do better.”
And they should.
