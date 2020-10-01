Our Opinion: New reopenings. Let's show we deserve them

North Carolina's long journey, one baby step at a time, toward life as we used to know it takes a significant leap forward this weekend.
Gov. Roy Cooper has announced key changes to health restrictions that will become effective at 5 p.m. today.
In Phase 3 of tiered reopenings, announced on Wednesday by the governor in the state:
- Large outdoor venues that seat crowds of more than 10,000 people can open at 7% of their maximum occupancy.
- Bars can open, outdoors only, at 30% capacity or 100 guests, whichever is lower.
- Movie theaters can open their indoor spaces at 30% capacity or 100 seated guests, whichever is lower.
- Outdoor amusement parks can open at 30% occupancy.
- Smaller outdoor entertainment venues can open outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is lower.
Some things haven't changed: Outdoor bars and restaurants still can serve alcohol only until 11 p.m. And mass gatherings still are limited to 25 persons indoors and 50 outdoors. Museums, barber shop and hair salons still can remain open following previously set occupancy limits.
But Phase 3 represents a critical milestone.
These loosened restrictions will provide more entertainment options for a public that has been starved for things to do and places to go.
More importantly, they will boost struggling local economies, especially in cities like Greensboro, which have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Greensboro has lost 33,000 jobs since February, a 9.1% decrease. By comparison, Charlotte has lost more than 100,000 jobs (-8.6%), Raleigh 69,000 jobs (-10.4%) and Winston-Salem, 22,000 (-8.2%).
A sizeable number of these losses involve restaurants, entertainment venues and the hospitality industry.
Among familiar names that have closed their doors in Greensboro: Smith Street Diner, Southern Lights Bistro and Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Co. “We ran through everything we had," Gibb's owner Mark Gibb told the News & Record in September. "We just couldn’t keep going.”
Meanwhile, the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, which was supposed to open last March, has yet to raise its curtain.
Phase 3 also means the opportunity for sporting events to allow in-person fans in limited numbers.
For some businesses, the new guidelines are too little too late.
But despite the collateral damage to the economy, public health had to be the top priority. And curbing the spread of the virus will be better for the economy's longer term.
Greensboro developer Marty Kotis, who operates the lone locally owned theater in the city, RED Cinemas, said he was "pleasantly surprised" that theaters were included in the Phase 3 reopenings. Kotis said he thought the new order would only cover bars.
Kotis compared waiting over and over for the word from the governor to give theaters the green light, only to be disappointed, to being the hapless star of the "Peanuts" comic strip.
"It's like Charlie Brown and the football," Kotis said in an interview Thursday. "You don't think you're ever going to get to kick it."
The RED plans to reopen on Oct. 9.
Between now and then, Kotis said, he must rehire staff, who were laid off when the theater closed.
Kotis also said he wants to make sure that his theater and its employees "have taken every precaution" to ensure the public safety in his theater, which already has reduced seating for social distancing and installed a UVC filtration system.
The key to the success of the looser restrictions will be the public's willingness to enjoy them responsibly: wearing masks (properly), social distancing and handwashing. COVID-19 punishes communities that backtrack on precautions.
Kotis wondered whether a "free-market system" of reviews of businesses for their adherence, or lack thereof, to public health rules would help.
In any case, if infections should spike again from reckless behavior, we will lose what we've gained and the economy will suffer yet another painful blow that could be fatal to some businesses.
But if we're willing to behave as grown-ups, maybe there won't be any need to take baby steps anymore.
