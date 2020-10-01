Our Opinion: New reopenings. Let's show we deserve them

Greensboro developer Marty Kotis, who operates the lone locally owned theater in the city, RED Cinemas, said he was "pleasantly surprised" that theaters were included in the Phase 3 reopenings. Kotis said he thought the new order would only cover bars.

Kotis compared waiting over and over for the word from the governor to give theaters the green light, only to be disappointed, to being the hapless star of the "Peanuts" comic strip.

"It's like Charlie Brown and the football," Kotis said in an interview Thursday. "You don't think you're ever going to get to kick it."

The RED plans to reopen on Oct. 9.

Between now and then, Kotis said, he must rehire staff, who were laid off when the theater closed.

Kotis also said he wants to make sure that his theater and its employees "have taken every precaution" to ensure the public safety in his theater, which already has reduced seating for social distancing and installed a UVC filtration system.

The key to the success of the looser restrictions will be the public's willingness to enjoy them responsibly: wearing masks (properly), social distancing and handwashing. COVID-19 punishes communities that backtrack on precautions.