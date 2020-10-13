Our Opinion: Reopening for worship

And when we risk infecting ourselves, we place others at risk as well. We are our brother's keeper.

So, even with the blanket ban on indoor services now lifted, at least at the corners and on the edges, some churches still are not reopening their shuttered sanctuaries.

As much as they miss the fellowship and the hugs, they are still wary of the risks.

“It’s not worth one of my members getting sick," the Rev. Ray Calhoun of Community Chapel Baptist Church told the News & Record.

"Some people," he added, "are still afraid to get out of their cars."

By contrast, St. John's Anglican Church reopened for indoor worship services in May.

"None of us can really know the long-term impact of the COVID pandemic,” St. John’s pastor, the Rev. Mark Menees, said, “but we cannot wait for it to simply subside."

Gov. Roy Cooper had limited church services to no more than 10 people indoors, but a federal judge voided his order.

