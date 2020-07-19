Students will be learning in unfamiliar surroundings this fall in Guilford County, even if they’re attending the same schools as last year.
For instance, they’ll see classrooms stripped nearly bare except for desks so widely spaced that every student will be an island.
And that will be only the beginning as schools scramble to meet educational needs while preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Under one of three proposals Superintendent Sharon Contreras presented last week to the Guilford County Board of Education, all students would take classes the first five weeks of the school year remotely. Then grades K-8 or K-9 would resume in-person classes, while most high school students would remain in online courses.
The proposals were unveiled only hours after Gov. Roy Cooper announced statewide guidelines that call for a flexible blend of in-person and online learning, and for students and others to wear face masks, with a few exceptions. Under Cooper’s plan, local school systems may shift to online learning exclusively, if they see the need. The entire state also could make that pivot if it becomes necessary.
Republicans immediately criticized the Democratic governor’s plan, because, well, it’s an election year. For instance, Republican lawmakers — and the Trump administration — say they want strictly in-person learning from the start.
But Cooper was right to resist that path, which is based more on wishful thinking than science. His plan rightly provides as wide a berth as possible for local communities to tailor their approaches to their circumstances.
That said, myriad details — and hard questions — remain.
How do you get a fidgety first-grader to wear a mask for an entire day?
How do you protect the safety of teachers and other staff? Though younger people are less susceptible, though certainly not immune, to COVID-19, faculty members are not. They fear becoming infected, or passing on infection to family members.
How do you make school buses safe?
How do you deal with defiant parents who, incredible as it may seem, may oppose masks?
How do you pay for the extra expenses of smaller classes and other precautions?
How do you improve the reach and quality of distance learning?
The school system offered a small taste of what’s to come in a media tour Tuesday of two third-grade classrooms refitted for social distancing at Sternberger Elementary School. As the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds reported, Sternberger’s auditorium, gym and cafeteria also will be converted to classroom space.
Multiply that scene hundreds of times and you can appreciate the magnitude of what’s about to come.
State and the federal governments could — and should — provide help to ease the transition. This is why the American Academy of Pediatrics, which prefers in-person instruction, also has said that “reopening schools in a way that maximizes safety, learning, and the well-being of children, teachers, and staff will clearly require substantial new investments in our schools and campuses.”
You would think that such support from state and federal lawmakers would be a given at a time of national crisis.
And, so far, at least, you would be wrong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.