Our Opinion: Sick and tired of the coronavirus

That last thing we needed in the noxious swirl of confusion and misinformation over COVID-19 was the president’s official coronavirus adviser, of all people, spreading a reckless and dangerous myth.
Yet, that’s precisely what we got the other day.
In a tweet he posted on Saturday, Dr. Scott Atlas wrote: "Masks work? NO."
Atlas then a built a shaky case for his argument with a convoluted misrepresentation of the research.
In removing the tweet, Twitter cited its policy against sharing false or misleading content related the novel coronavirus that could lead to harm.
And this post clearly fit the bill.
Atlas, incidentally, is not an infectious-disease expert. He is by training a neuroradiologist.
Making matters worse, President Trump was ridiculing someone who is an infectious disease expert, perhaps the foremost in his field.
The president called Dr. Anthony Fauci a “disaster” and an “idiot,” prompting other prominent medical experts to rally to Fauci’s defense.
As for the facts about masks, yes, there were conflicting messages in the beginning.
But the science is now clear and presumably settled. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask in public settings and when social distancing is difficult to maintain.
And we should listen to them and pay him no attention when Atlas shrugs. Especially given the latest turns in the pandemic's course.
As of Monday, 81 patients were hospitalized in Cone Health System with respiratory ailments.
That figure represents the largest single-day number of such patients in Cone Health since the very beginning of the outbreak.
Meanwhile, the Guilford County Schools have delayed the phased-in return to in-person classes as COVID-19 cases were spiking in the county, the state and throughout the country.
And the men’s basketball teams at N.C. A&T and UNCG were halting preseason practices following positive COVID tests.
The UNCG women’s basketball team has been quarantined since Oct. 13 because of a COVID cluster and expects to resume workouts by the end of the week.
And so on.
What is happening and why?
Dr. Cynthia Snider of Cone Health has a theory: We’re just plain tired.
We’re getting careless and sloppy because we’ve been on guard against the virus for so long we can barely stand it anymore.
“I feel the state may be in the midst of some pandemic fatigue, where folks are not wearing their masks in public,” Snider, an infectious disease specialist, told the News & Record’s Nancy McLaughlin.
We are tired of social distancing.
Tired of not being able to go (with only rare exceptions) to high school football games on Friday nights.
Tired of watching other sporting events where empty seats masquerade as spectators and piped-in crowd noise is use to create fake excitement.
Tired of daily reports about infection rates and hospitalization.
Tired of Netflix and Zoom.
And (yes) tired of wearing masks.
Even for those of us who rightly believe that wearing a mask is the responsible, considerate thing to do in the midst of a pandemic that can spread through the air, it’s not easy.
It’s hot. It’s uncomfortable.
No one can tell if you’re smiling or grimacing.
“I feel that we’ve never had to have so much restriction in our community,” Snider told the News & Record, “and I think folks may feel right now that it’s worth the risk.”
So we take chances. And, all too often, we pay for them.
Snider noted the rise in traffic at Cone Health testing sites, which has doubled in recent weeks.
She believes that may be the result of people who have taken bigger risks now wondering if they’re infected.
With the holidays approaching, the temptation to break the protocols may heighten.
But we're not here to lecture or wag a finger.
Which is to say, we get it.
We’re all sick and tired.
Still, the best way to stop COVID, even if and after a vaccine is developed, is to continue to grin and bear precautions that are tiresome and awkward and inconvenient.
And to remember that pretending that the threat isn't serious, or has run its course, is half-wishful thinking, half-willful deception.
That's a type of masking that does no one any good.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!