Our Opinion: Sick and tired of the coronavirus

And we should listen to them and pay him no attention when Atlas shrugs. Especially given the latest turns in the pandemic's course.

As of Monday, 81 patients were hospitalized in Cone Health System with respiratory ailments.

That figure represents the largest single-day number of such patients in Cone Health since the very beginning of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Guilford County Schools have delayed the phased-in return to in-person classes as COVID-19 cases were spiking in the county, the state and throughout the country.

And the men’s basketball teams at N.C. A&T and UNCG were halting preseason practices following positive COVID tests.

The UNCG women’s basketball team has been quarantined since Oct. 13 because of a COVID cluster and expects to resume workouts by the end of the week.

And so on.

What is happening and why?

Dr. Cynthia Snider of Cone Health has a theory: We’re just plain tired.

We’re getting careless and sloppy because we’ve been on guard against the virus for so long we can barely stand it anymore.