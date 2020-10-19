Our Opinion: Slamming the brakes on school reopening

But both the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine and the American Academy of Pediatrics also say reopening must take into account public health conditions in each community.

Unfortunately, those conditions reflect a surge of COVID infections in North Carolina, the nation and much of the world.

The hard lessons in these on-again, off-again spasms of hope and frustration should be clear by now: Beating the coronavirus demands commitment by communities to resist what comes naturally: gathering closely in large groups, venturing into public spaces without wearing a mask and dismissing the seriousness of the pandemic.

The delicate tension between the benefits of reopening and the hazards often makes this a lose-lose proposition for school leaders. Either way someone will not be happy.

So the best Contreras and the school board can do is what is right: Reopen carefully, based on what medical science says, not our emotions. Or our politics.

What happens next is, for all intents and purposes, up to the community.