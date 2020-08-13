The game is up, Phil Berger.
That little matter of how you’ve been making money off your housing in Raleigh has officially been declared both illegal and unethical.
Starting this month, it’s against the law for North Carolina legislators to use money from their campaign committees to buy or rent homes or condos for themselves or their families. The bipartisan State Board of Elections made that ruling in June, and the N.C. Rules Review Commission approved it in July.
Earlier, in the spring, the Legislative Ethics Commission approved new guidance saying it is “unethical” for a legislator to accept state money for daily expenses while serving in Raleigh if that legislator’s lodging is paid for from some other source –campaign dollars, for example.
Berger, the Rockingham County Republican who leads the state Senate, wasn’t singled out by name. But the actions are the result of efforts by Bob Hall. Hall retired as executive director of Democracy NC in 2017 but has not given up on his longstanding work to fight the corrupting influence of money in the state’s politics.
Berger must have thought he was being very clever. Starting in 2016, Berger’s campaign sent monthly “rent” payments to a company Berger owned for a townhouse that Berger and his wife were buying in Raleigh.
That wasn’t illegal at the time. The director of the State Board of Elections at that time, Kim Strach, said so in an email to Berger’s attorney: No state law prohibited a candidate’s campaign from paying rent to a company owned by that candidate for a residence owned by that candidate.
Maybe nobody had thought such a law was necessary. Thanks to Bob Hall, the appropriate agencies have thought of it now.
The Bergers sold the townhouse at the end of 2019 for a tidy profit and took out a mortgage loan to buy a condominium near the General Assembly. Berger’s company sent monthly “rent” payments to Berger for the condo where his wife, who is his legislative assistant, live when in Raleigh. From August 2016 through May of this year, Berger’s campaign paid $72,000 for his lodging in Raleigh.
But that’s not all. At the same time, Berger asked for and received $490 in tax-free state funds each week to pay for his lodging while the General Assembly was in session. He also got $70 a day any time he was in Raleigh for something related to legislative business.
Those payments amounted to more than $50,000 the state handed to Berger for his lodging while Berger’s campaign was paying his rent. That’s what Bob Hall called “double dipping,” and what the Legislative Ethics Committee ruled “unethical” in May.
Now that he’s been called out, Berger has said he will follow whatever laws and rules are in place.
But he’s not about to pay back any of the state per diem money he collected while his campaign was paying for his housing, even though Hall is calling on him to do so.
What Berger did hadn’t been ruled illegal or unethical when he did it, his spokesman said. In other words, apparently, whatever you can get away with is OK, even if it’s wrong.
And to think that Berger is one of the leading legislative opponents of anything that sounds like welfare, whether he’s cutting unemployment insurance or opposing Medicaid expansion. Hypocrisy, anyone?
