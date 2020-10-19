Our Opinion: Tapping the brakes on school reopening

The road back from COVID-19 is riddled with detours and potholes.
So Superintendent Sharon Contreras rightly has tapped the brakes on school reopenings in Guilford County.
Contreras announced last week that the school system is delaying the resumption of some in-person classes as a public health precaution.
First- and second-grade students will return as originally planned and pre-K and kindergarten classes, which already had resumed, will shift from halftime school days to full time.
But grades 3-8 have been put on hold, Contreras said, following the guidance of the county health director.
Students in special-needs schools and some vulnerable groups of high school students also will have to wait longer to return to their campuses.
The delays are based on five measures the school board adopted as a guide to its reopening policy.
Those metrics include COVID-19 case numbers, the percentage of positive test results in the county, school district's ability to stop the spread of the disease, hospitalization rates and intensive care unit space.
The pause in a return to actual classrooms obviously disappoints students and teachers, most of whom prefer the old-fashioned way of learning — before the coronavirus shattered our sense of what is normal.
Experts agree that in-person learning is more effective and engaging.
To the extent possible, “it should be a priority for districts to reopen for in-person learning, especially for younger ages,” said Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins and a member of a panel that authored a report on school reopenings for the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine.
The American Academy of Pediatrics also has vigorously recommended that students be “physically present in school” as much as possible, citing major health, social and educational benefits.
Then there are the ongoing technological hurdles posed by some students’ lack of reliable internet access, which disproportionately affects lower-income and minority students.
Many parents, meanwhile, also have had to shoulder the added stress of juggling the supervision of children at home all day with their jobs, which may also require remote access.
So the yearning for a return to the way things were — or something like it — is perfectly understandable.
But both the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine and the American Academy of Pediatrics say reopening must be done as safely as possible — and must take into account public health conditions in a school's broader community, and the plans each community has in place to address student infections.
Unfortunately, those conditions may worsen before they improve.
COVID infections are surging again in North Carolina, the nation and the world, forcing attempts by businesses and schools to reverse and reset.
Nobody wants that.
But it has happened already at many colleges and universities.
The hard lessons in these on-again, off-again spasms of progress and frustration should be clear by now: Beating the coronavirus demands commitment by communities to deny what comes naturally: gathering in large groups, going to concerts, hugging and singing, venturing into public spaces without wearing a mask.
The delicate tension between the benefits of reopening and the hazards of reopening often makes this a lose-lose proposition for school leaders.
Either way someone will not be happy.
So the best they can do is reopen carefully based on what medical science says, not our emotions. Or our politics.
Thus, younger students, who are less susceptible to the virus and less likely to spread it, have resumed in-person classes first.
When the rest will be able to join them is, to a large extent, up to the community.
And it won't happen without self-discipline and sacrifice.
“It’s a combination of, I guess, disappointment and motivation at the same time," the county health director, Iulia Vann, told the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds.
Wear masks. Socially distance. Wash your hands.
"There’s not one geographical area or industry to blame,” Gov. Roy Cooper said last week of the spike in COVID cases. “I know we’re all tired of this. It’s frustrating to feel confined and to do the things we need to do to slow the spread of the virus. But we can’t let weariness and frustration win out.”
This isn't what the public wants to hear.
But it is what we need to hear.
Want schools reopened? Want to be able maintain and build on newly reopened businesses and sports and entertainment venues?
Then, please, act like it.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!