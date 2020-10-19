Our Opinion: Tapping the brakes on school reopening

Unfortunately, those conditions may worsen before they improve.

COVID infections are surging again in North Carolina, the nation and the world, forcing attempts by businesses and schools to reverse and reset.

Nobody wants that.

But it has happened already at many colleges and universities.

The hard lessons in these on-again, off-again spasms of progress and frustration should be clear by now: Beating the coronavirus demands commitment by communities to deny what comes naturally: gathering in large groups, going to concerts, hugging and singing, venturing into public spaces without wearing a mask.

The delicate tension between the benefits of reopening and the hazards of reopening often makes this a lose-lose proposition for school leaders.

Either way someone will not be happy.

So the best they can do is reopen carefully based on what medical science says, not our emotions. Or our politics.

Thus, younger students, who are less susceptible to the virus and less likely to spread it, have resumed in-person classes first.

When the rest will be able to join them is, to a large extent, up to the community.