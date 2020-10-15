Our Opinion: Thank you, UPS. We needed that.

As for the new jobs and the hundreds of millions of dollars that will be invested in the Triad, they are welcome developments anytime.

In the midst of a pandemic that refuses to ease its grip here or anywhere else, they’re a godsend.

We can only hope the UPS expansion portends more growth once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

And it will be over — sooner rather than later if we're smart about it.

Big catches

Meanwhile, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex also made known this week that it will host no fewer than four NCAA championships from 2023-26.

Scheduled for the main arena will be include first- and second-round NCAA tournament games in 2023.

And in the Greensboro Aquatic Center, the Division III Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships will be held in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The GAC previously had been awarded the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships and continues to attract high-profile events that boost the local economy.