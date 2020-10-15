Our Opinion: Thank you, UPS. We needed that.

How do the words go?
Don't stop thinking about tomorrow
Don't stop, it'll soon be here
It'll be, better than before
Yesterday's gone, yesterday's gone
A good reminder of that sage advice from Fleetwood Mac — in a 1970s song that Al Gore once used to confirm to the world that he was a better politician than a dancer — couldn’t have come at a better time.
The package carrier UPS Inc. announced Tuesday that it will add 590 jobs in North Carolina, 140 of them at its Greensboro hub.
The jobs will pay an average salary of more than $65,000 and will be part of an expansion that will represent a $316 million investment over four years.
The other 450 employees will work in a new distribution center in Graham.
This good news in these not-so-good times reaffirms the Triad’s strengths in transportation and logistics.
The announcement followed a state panel’s decision to provide $10.2 million in incentives to UPS, if it meets its intended targets for hiring and investment.
We’ve never been huge fans of such sweeteners, but they are the way of the world now.
As for the new jobs and the hundreds of millions of dollars that will be invested in the Triad, they are welcome developments anytime.
In the midst of a pandemic that refuses to ease its grip here or anywhere else, they’re a godsend.
We can only hope the UPS expansion portends more growth once the COVID-19 crisis is over.
And it will be over — sooner rather than later if we're smart about it.
Big catches
Meanwhile, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex also made known this week that it will host no fewer than four NCAA championships from 2023-26.
Scheduled for the main arena will be include first- and second-round NCAA tournament games in 2023.
And in the Greensboro Aquatic Center, the Division III Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships will be held in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
The GAC previously had been awarded the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships and continues to attract high-profile events that boost the local economy.
Most of the news from the coliseum in recent months has been constant shuffling of the calendars of both the coliseum and Tanger Center for the Performing Arts (which the coliseum manages) to accommodate COVID-19 postponements.
So, it’s good to see that Managing Director Matt Brown and his staff rightly planning for better days.
There is a future out there.
No masks required
North Carolinians are “strongly encouraged” but not required to wear masks at the polls this election.
That’s apparently because the state is wary of violating people’s constitutionally protected right to vote.
Elections officials don’t want to be placed in the position of turning away people who refuse to use face coverings.
That’s especially understandable, given how masks have become such a divisive political issue.
(Lt. Gov. Dan Forest repeated his debunked claim that masks don't work in his Wednesday gubernatorial debate with Gov. Roy Cooper.)
No need to make a tense situation worse.
That said, we hope you will wear a mask, not only out of consideration for yourself, but for others.
Masks do help to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
They are being made available at polling sites, so please ask if you’ve forgotten your own.
Be safe. Be compassionate. And then be counted.
Snow days numbered?
One unintended consequence of COVID-19 is that it has forced our hand on remote learning.
We now know our strengths and limitations, especially a stunning lack of access among some students to the internet and to technology. And we can be reasonably assured that the way we teach and learn will fundamentally change going forward.
Another consequence is the likely demise of snow days.
As teachers’ skills and technology improve, schools should be able in the foreseeable future to shift to remote learning rather than call off school.
No more lazy afternoons sledding and building snowmen.
Then again, there'll also be no more second-guessing from parents on why (or why not) school was canceled.
