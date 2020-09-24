Our Opinion: There Thom Tillis goes again. Sigh.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You have to wonder if Thom Tillis would fetch and roll over if it earned him a pat on the head and a tummy rub from Donald Trump.

Figuratively speaking, of course. (We think.)

Tillis, the incumbent junior senator from North Carolina who faces a serious challenge from Democrat Cal Cunningham, has reversed himself (yet again) in an attempt to do Trump’s bidding and to save his U.S. Senate seat.

At issue this time is Tillis reneging on a position he expressed in 2016 on when and when not to fill a Supreme Court vacancy.

“The campaign is already under way,” Tillis said in a speech from the Senate floor four years ago. “It is essential to the institution of the Senate and to the very health of our republic to not launch our nation into a partisan, divisive confirmation battle during the very same time the American people are casting their ballots to elect our next president.”

“There should be no hearings,” Tillis said. “There should be no confirmation. The most pragmatic conclusion to draw is to hold the Supreme Court vacancy until the American people’s voices have been heard.”