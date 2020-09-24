Our Opinion: There Thom Tillis goes again. Sigh.

You have to wonder if Thom Tillis would fetch and roll over if it earned him a pat on the head and a tummy rub from Donald Trump.
Figuratively speaking, of course. (We think.)
Tillis, the incumbent junior senator from North Carolina who faces a serious challenge from Democrat Cal Cunningham, has reversed himself (yet again) in an attempt to do Trump’s bidding and to save his U.S. Senate seat.
At issue this time is Tillis reneging on a position he expressed in 2016 on when and when not to fill a Supreme Court vacancy.
“The campaign is already under way,” Tillis said in a speech from the Senate floor four years ago. “It is essential to the institution of the Senate and to the very health of our republic to not launch our nation into a partisan, divisive confirmation battle during the very same time the American people are casting their ballots to elect our next president.”
“There should be no hearings,” Tillis said. “There should be no confirmation. The most pragmatic conclusion to draw is to hold the Supreme Court vacancy until the American people’s voices have been heard.”
That, of course, was when President Barack Obama sought to nominate a moderate judge, Merrick Garland, to the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.
Now that the almost identical situation has arisen in 2020, Tillis is saying the exact opposite, joining the GOP rush to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“The president has the responsibility and the authority to nominate a justice,” Tillis said last week at a Trump rally in Fayetteville.
The major difference between now and then, of course, is that a Republican president is in power.
And the election is much closer than when Garland was blackballed by the GOP-controlled Senate, and denied even a hearing for the job.
Obama nominated Garland for a seat on the bench 237 days before the election.
Trump will reveal his nominee on Saturday, only 38 days before the election.
Then again, you have to give Tillis credit. At least he is consistently inconsistent.
He has become an old hand at contradicting himself to suit the occasion.
As state House speaker, he supported an amendment to the North Carolina constitution that banned gay marriage while also saying that changing attitudes about the issue would soon render the amendment obsolete.
Last year he opposed Trump’s use of a national emergency declaration to fund the border wall in a Washington Post op-ed before quickly changing his mind after blowback from Trump supporters.
More recently, he preached the gospel of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. And then he was caught on camera at Trump’s Republican National Convention acceptance speech at the White House South lawn … not wearing a mask.
Tillis did apologize the next day in a written statement that he had "stressed the importance of mask wearing throughout this pandemic and have tried to lead by example on this issue, but last night I fell short of my own standard.”
But on the Republicans’ brazen about-face on their own clearly stated “principles,” Tillis has shown no such contrition.
And he’s got lots of company. So many Republicans spoke out in 2016 against Merrick Garland’s nomination that a New York Times opinion writer spliced their past comments into an op-ed Wednesday, Tillis’ among them.
Ted Cruz: “For 80 years it has been the practice that the Senate has not confirmed any nomination made during an election year, and shouldn’t make an exception now.”
John Cornyn: “I believe the American people deserve to have a voice in the selection of the next Supreme Court justice.”
Mitch McConnell: “Our view is this: Give the people a choice.”
And, well, you get the idea.
Republicans say Democrats are contradicting themselves by pushing to delay the choice of Ginsburg’s successor. And that’s true. But it doesn’t justify situational ethics on either side.
What is more concerning is the abject lack of shame in this case. Or honesty. Or just plain decency.
Under Donald Trump, who has uttered more than 20,000 falsehoods (so far), the bar seems to have been lowered to the point where there really isn’t a bar.
Lie. Bully. Look out for No. 1. Win at any costs.
Anyone who doesn’t is a sucker and a loser.
But senators are elected to serve the people, not the president. Or themselves.
Which brings us back to Thom Tillis, who seems willing to do whatever takes — and to be whomever he needs to be — to keep his seat.
The bigger problem isn’t the mask Tillis wasn’t wearing at Trump's speech. It’s the mask he’s wearing all the time.
