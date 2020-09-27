Our Opinion: Threatening democracy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When’s the last time Republicans in the Senate had to assure the American people that, following a presidential election, we would have a peaceful transfer of power?

Not within the lifetime of anyone reading this, that’s for sure. But on Thursday, in response to President Trump’s assertion that he would not step down if he wasn’t satisfied with the outcome of the election, the Senate quickly and unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming its commitment to a peaceful transition of power. As we go to press Friday, Trump has for several days declined to agree to leave office if he loses the election.

This is far beyond banana republic territory.

The very question came about because of Trump's continued but unfounded assertions that the election will be a “big scam” that will surely wind up before the Supreme Court — which conveniently bolsters his defense for pushing through another court nominee.

"Well, we're going to have to see what happens,” Trump replied when a reporter questioned him on Wednesday. “You know that. I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster.