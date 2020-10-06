Our Opinion: To Zoom 'bombers' nothing is sacred

Among the revulsive memes that have sullied some Zoom sessions have been memes of rapes and lynchings as well as child pornography.

As for whose meetings trolls target? Anyone and anything appears to be fair game, from college lectures to middle school classes to churches.

At Sharpe Road Church, the Sept. 27 incident has prompted changes that will limit the church’s outreach to new worshipers.

The church has stopped sharing its Zoom meeting codes on Facebook. Going forward, it will encourage visitors to watch the service using their own Facebook accounts.

In other words, the doors of the church will be a little less open to the general public. It's an unfortunate but necessary step, and it should make the virtual services less vulnerable to disruption.

As an added precaution, the church is considering security upgrades for its physical campus and sanctuary ... because you never know.

Of all of the institutions that you would hope that trolls would consider sparing, houses of worship should be high on the list. By their nature and their mission, they are routinely warm and inviting to strangers.