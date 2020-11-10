Our Opinion: Today we honor our veterans

On the 11th day of the 11th month we honor our veterans.
This federal holiday began as Armistice Day to mark the end of World War I, with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919.
Said President Woodrow Wilson in his proclamation in November 1919:
"To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations. …"
This federal holiday officially became what we now know as Veterans Day in 1954, by proclamation of one of the most famous American veterans, President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Yet, in the era of a volunteer military, fewer and fewer Americans know firsthand the depth of commitment and sacrifice it takes to serve.
So we owe it to our veterans to express our gratitude today because they so richly deserve it, not because the calendar says so.
From its roots in 1919, this day was intended as a time for parades and public gatherings.
That's not so easy to do in 2020.
Like many activities this year, thanks to the coronavirus, Veterans Day observations are likely to be more subdued.
But that doesn’t mean that everyone shouldn't take at least a few moments to reflect upon the veterans among us, in their millions, who risked their safety and security for ours. Whether they are the dwindling remnant of forces that went abroad to fight in World War II or recently returned warriors from Afghanistan or Syria, they deserve our respect and our appreciation.
And there still will be a few opportunities for public appreciation. An 11 a.m. virtual ceremony at the Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville can be viewed at www.highpoint.edu/live. Featured speakers include retired three-star Gen. Robert VanAntwerp.
Following safety protocols helps veterans, among others, some of whom are now among our most vulnerable populations.
Military service calls dedicated men and women from all walks of life in America — and some from other countries — who serve regardless of race, religion, gender or economic circumstances. They teach us that those superficial characteristics don't matter when we're united for a worthy cause.
Though they give their all, America has not always given enough in return.
Veterans returning from war often bear the scars, physical, emotional and mental, of witnessing the worst depravity of mankind. Adjusting to civilian life can be difficult. Though the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, VFW and volunteer groups offer resources, too many of our veterans have wound up unemployed, on the streets or as victims of the opioid crisis that continues to ravage our communities.
Veterans also face higher levels of suicide than the general public. Approximately 17 U.S. veterans die by suicide every day, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The causes vary, but they include depression and other mental health challenges.
The threat of COVID-19 doesn’t help.
Although today is set aside to honor our veterans, let’s keep them in mind at other times as well. According to Cyndi Briggs, the creator of the Soldiers' Heart Oral History Project and Podcast (www.soldiersheartnc.com), we can honor them by listening: “Every veteran I've interviewed (100+) appreciated the opportunity to tell their story. Giving someone the space to share what is true for them is the greatest gift we can give.”
Organizations such as the Honor Flight Network, Operation Gratitude and the Wounded Warrior Project work hard for our veterans year-round. They're worthy of our support.
So, on this 11th day of the 11th month — and beyond — let's show these American heroes, not simply tell them, how thankful we are.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!