Our Opinion: Today we honor our veterans

Like many activities this year, thanks to the coronavirus, Veterans Day observations are likely to be more subdued.

But that doesn’t mean that everyone shouldn't take at least a few moments to reflect upon the veterans among us, in their millions, who risked their safety and security for ours. Whether they are the dwindling remnant of forces that went abroad to fight in World War II or recently returned warriors from Afghanistan or Syria, they deserve our respect and our appreciation.

And there still will be a few opportunities for public appreciation. An 11 a.m. virtual ceremony at the Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville can be viewed at www.highpoint.edu/live. Featured speakers include retired three-star Gen. Robert VanAntwerp.

Following safety protocols helps veterans, among others, some of whom are now among our most vulnerable populations.

Military service calls dedicated men and women from all walks of life in America — and some from other countries — who serve regardless of race, religion, gender or economic circumstances. They teach us that those superficial characteristics don't matter when we're united for a worthy cause.

Though they give their all, America has not always given enough in return.