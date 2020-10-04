Our Opinion: Trump’s diagnosis

“That’s concerning in that there are real-world dire health implications,” said Sarah Evanega, the director of the Cornell Alliance for Science and the study’s lead author.

It’s almost as if God said, “Let’s get real, Mr. President.”

It’s possible that the Trumps were exposed to the virus sometime during their trip to Ohio for Tuesday’s debate with Joe Biden. One of Trump’s closest aides, Hope Hicks, who traveled to the debate with the Trump entourage on Air Force One, has also tested positive.

North Carolinian Mark Meadows, Trump’s current chief of staff, was also with the group.

By Friday morning, the stock market was responding negatively to the news. And cruel and unnecessary commentary was rising from some of Trump’s political critics. The people wishing the president and first lady ill should be ashamed of themselves.

Others said that nobody should have to go through the pain that often accompanies the virus.

And that may be an important take-away. The president and first lady will receive the best medical care in the world — care that many Americans have lacked.