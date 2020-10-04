Our Opinion: Trump’s diagnosis

There’s no joy to be taken from the news, revealed by tweet very early Friday morning, that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus. Even in the midst of a rancorous electoral campaign, there’s no schadenfreude to be felt from learning that they, and perhaps others close to them, have been exposed to a deadly virus. Instead, we should all hope and pray for their recovery.
At 74, and perhaps not quite as healthy as he has claimed, Trump is in a high-risk group.
The Trumps are reportedly self-isolating. “We will get through this together,” Trump tweeted Friday morning.
White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Friday that the president and first lady “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”
Though there’s no pleasure to be found in his illness, the irony is unavoidable, given Trump’s propensity, as he admitted to reporter Bob Woodward, that he had continually tried to downplay the seriousness of the virus since it first came to the U.S. Even as the numbers of infected have been rising in many states, Trump has been telling the American people that we’re now past the threat.
On Wednesday, researchers at Cornell University, who analyzed 38 million news articles about coronavirus in English-language media around the world, concluded that the president was the largest driver of what they called the “infodemic” — falsehoods involving the pandemic. The study noted several conspiracy theories and miracle cures toted by the president.
“That’s concerning in that there are real-world dire health implications,” said Sarah Evanega, the director of the Cornell Alliance for Science and the study’s lead author.
It’s almost as if God said, “Let’s get real, Mr. President.”
It’s possible that the Trumps were exposed to the virus sometime during their trip to Ohio for Tuesday’s debate with Joe Biden. One of Trump’s closest aides, Hope Hicks, who traveled to the debate with the Trump entourage on Air Force One, has also tested positive.
North Carolinian Mark Meadows, Trump’s current chief of staff, was also with the group.
By Friday morning, the stock market was responding negatively to the news. And cruel and unnecessary commentary was rising from some of Trump’s political critics. The people wishing the president and first lady ill should be ashamed of themselves.
Others said that nobody should have to go through the pain that often accompanies the virus.
And that may be an important take-away. The president and first lady will receive the best medical care in the world — care that many Americans have lacked.
Trump has been on a crusade to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, which provides coverage to 20 million Americans who did not previously have care — dismantling it despite having no replacement beyond the possibility of a flimsy executive order and a wish list for which he has no plans to pay. Some might hope that his diagnosis provides him with a “Ghost of Christmas Past” moment so that he’ll have a little more sympathy for the American people’s needs. We'll see.
There are also implications for his latest Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Trump’s previous appointees, Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, have ruled in ways that Trump didn’t expect. Barrett, if appointed, might also. But Trump wouldn’t have nominated her if he didn’t hope she would help him knock down the ACA, among other goals. That should be of concern to all observers, including the other Republicans who have been trying to eliminate health care coverage for Americans.
All of this comes on the heels of a chaotic presidential campaign in which, last week, we saw the president seemingly give a wink and a nod to a white supremacist fight club, Proud Boys — that’s certainly how they took it — and encourage voter intimidation and interference in the voting process. Those are serious matters and they need to be addressed.
But for now, all people of good conscience will offer their prayers and well wishes for a speedy recovery.
