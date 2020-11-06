Our Opinion: Trump's attack on democacy

The process had been torturous enough as it was.

Election Day had many Americans on pins and needles, wondering if they’d be confronted by disgruntled activists or even violence at the polls. Afterward, we thought we could just hunker down, trust the process and wait impatiently for the results of the presidential election.

Then President Trump spoke to reporters in the White House briefing room on Thursday night.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win," he began. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late, we’re looking at them very strongly. But a lot of votes came in late.”

He went on to rail against the process of mail-in voting, claiming with no evidence that Democrats were trying to commit “tremendous corruption and fraud” by using tainted ballots.

He claimed that Detroit and Philadelphia’s elections were corrupt — by virtue of the fact that they’re Detroit and Philadelphia. He claimed that neither city has allowed Republican poll observers, which local officials assert is false.