Our Opinion: Trump's illness: Lessons ignored?

“I get it and I understand it," the president said of the virus in a video posted Sunday.

Not much later the president strongly suggested he hasn’t learned enough, tooling around in an SUV and waving at supporters — a move some medical experts said was risky.

“This is insanity,” an attending physician at Walter Reed, James P. Phillips, tweeted Sunday. “Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die.”

So, even though the most powerful man on the planet, who lives and works in what should be a nearly impregnable bubble against infection, has gotten infected, some of us remain unmoved, including, perhaps, him.

"Don’t be afraid of Covid," he tweeted Monday in announcing he felt better and planned to return to the White House. "Don’t let it dominate your life."

What Republicans seem to not get — or not to want to get — is that the best path to economic recovery isn’t to rush to reopen and then be forced to close again — while denying the realities of medical science.