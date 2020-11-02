Our Opinion: Trump's viral myths

But this approach has been harmful to the United States and to the very concept of truth. The president’s attempts to control information has undermined the independence and influence of other essential agencies, like the Voice of America, the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services which, NPR revealed last week, has been withholding important medical information from hospitals. This endangers the public further.

But it’s his take on the coronavirus that has been particularly harmful, even deadly.

And it continued to escalate after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered one of his harshest assessments of the White House’s response to COVID-19.

As chants of "Fire Fauci" rang out at a campaign rally in Florida, Trump joked, “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election."

Or was it a joke?