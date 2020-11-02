Our Opinion: Trump's viral myths

It was a typical Trump rally — the one held in Arizona last week — with patriotic music, a boisterous crowd and few safety precautions. As happens so often, President Trump used the opportunity to unveil a new, bizarre falsehood — that for some mysterious reason, Californians now have a new kind of coronavirus mask that can’t be removed.
“In California, you have a special mask,” Trump told the crowd. “You cannot under any circumstances take it off. You have to eat through the mask. It’s a very complex mechanism, and they don’t realize those germs, they go through it like nothing. They look at you with that contraption and they say that’s an easy one, I’m going right through with the food.”
There’s no such mask. The baseless claim joins the ranks of “windmills cause cancer” and “Joe Biden will abolish the suburbs.”
He’s also been repeating a claim so vile — that first-response medical professionals are dishonestly inflating coronavirus casualties to make money — as to require its own category. The American Medical Association responded by calling the baseless claim "malicious, outrageous, and completely misguided."
Where does he get this stuff?
Trump has a unique approach to reality, perhaps influenced by his time as a reality TV show host. Perhaps abetted by his wealth and celebrity, which allowed him leeway to force his perspective onto others with little correction or pushback.
But this approach has been harmful to the United States and to the very concept of truth. The president’s attempts to control information has undermined the independence and influence of other essential agencies, like the Voice of America, the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services which, NPR revealed last week, has been withholding important medical information from hospitals. This endangers the public further.
But it’s his take on the coronavirus that has been particularly harmful, even deadly.
And it continued to escalate after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered one of his harshest assessments of the White House’s response to COVID-19.
As chants of "Fire Fauci" rang out at a campaign rally in Florida, Trump joked, “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election."
Or was it a joke?
Despite Trump’s assurances that we're "rounding the corner" on the coronavirus — this administration actually tried with a straight face last week to peddle “ending the coronavirus pandemic” on a list of its science and technology accomplishments — the number of the infected continues to swell. The U.S. recorded 88,521 new coronavirus cases and nearly a thousand deaths Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. That’s more than any other single day during the pandemic. By Monday, more than 230,000 Americans had lost their lives to COVID-19.
And it touches us here.
North Carolina set another grim record Thursday with a report of 2,885 new cases. As of Monday, positive cases in North Carolina had reached 278,000 and 4,390 had died. As of Monday, cases in Guilford County totaled 12,027 with 210 deaths.
Two people who attended Trump’s rally in Gastonia on Oct. 21 were later discovered to have tested positive for the virus, according to the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services. They might have infected others who attended.
It’s true that there’s been a drop in mortality among hospitalized coronavirus patients, as doctors get better at helping patients survive.
But their expertise has done nothing to reduce the rate of infection. And the mortality rate is still higher than many infectious diseases, including the flu.
We’re all aware by now of Trump’s attempts to downplay the virus. But even with that knowledge at the public’s fingertips, he continues to press his case and continues to mock people who take precautions.
Surely his supporters aren't so gullible as to believe that.
Trump is admittedly charismatic. He speaks with a degree of certainty that convinces millions that what he says must be true, even when respected journalists, scientists, doctors, government health officials, U.S. intelligence agencies and U.S. military leaders all say otherwise. Academics and historians will spend decades trying to understand the undue devotion he’s been able to elicit from so many.
If these cases were not real — if the data were manufactured, the threat exaggerated, as Trump claims — surely the stock market wouldn’t be reacting as it has. The Dow Jones fell by more than 900 points on Wednesday as cases and deaths surged in the U.S. and Europe, threatening more business shutdowns. If it were all over, as he claims, no government would want to keep its cities and states shuttered, its people suffering. Hospitals wouldn’t be clamoring for assistance, expressing fears that they were about to run out of beds. Opposing Trump is not that important.
To some degree it’s understandable that people listen to Trump. He defends Americans who feel the modern world has left them behind. Some mistook his cruelty for toughness and his crudeness for honesty. He portrays himself as an opponent of business-as-usual politics, digging into the erosion of trust that many have felt — rightly or wrongly — toward American institutions like Congress, the media and medical professionals.
But as time passes, he may be remembered most as the president whose incompetent and deceitful response to COVID-19 cost us lives and treasure.
