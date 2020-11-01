Our Opinion: When you vote

There's at least one thing that maybe we can all agree is not “fake news”: Americans are uncommonly motivated to vote in this election.

As of Friday, more than 82 million of us already had cast our ballots early, either by mail or in person.

Among them were historic numbers of young people.

According to the Democratic data firm, TargetSmart, by late last week, more than 6 million voters under 30 already had cast early ballots, versus roughly 2 million early votes during the same time period in 2016.

This suggests that Americans realize the gravity of this election and the power of every vote.

Normally by now, the News & Record would have endorsed a long slate of national, state and local candidates (we vote for nearly everything in this state, including soil and water conservation supervisor) based on in-depth interviews, candidate forums, questionnaires and other reporting and research.

But COVID-19 and fewer resources than in the past made it impossible for us to do that this year — at least to the degree of depth and authority that we prefer.

So we’ve made only a pair of endorsements in this election, both for critical investments in public education.