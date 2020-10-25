Our Opinion: Yes to bonds for education

The high stakes on this year’s elections reach far beyond a very loud and consequential presidential race.
From the top of the ballot to the very bottom there are important decisions that will affect Guilford County for years to come.
And we do mean the very bottom.
Tucked into the right corner at the end of the Nov. 3 ballot are the last two choices local voters will be asked to make. But hardly the least.
In a Guilford County bond referendum, voters will have the chance to approve $300 million in bonds to build, repair and expand public school facilities.
Voters also will be asked to approve a quarter-cent sales tax increase to help pay for the bonds.
Both items deserve resounding approval.
These needs have been delayed, dismissed and marginalized for so long that they have become absolutely critical.
And, to be honest, the $300,000 will only begin to address what needs fixing.
In May, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners settled on less than a fifth of the $1.6 billion school advocates had requested, a total Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston described as “insulting and demeaning.”
Other commissioners defended the downsized total in view of the shadow COVID-19 has cast on the local economy.
And they’re right. The damage to local businesses by the virus has been severe.
But one of the key ingredients to an effective recovery will be the quality of public education here.
Such is the case in any community. Strong schools provide a magnet for new businesses and residents as well as a training ground for a competitive workforce.
So, while a fraction of the requested amount is far from ideal, we have to start somewhere. And we need to start now.
The average age of a school building in Guilford County is 54. Aside from the deterioration that naturally comes with time are other needs:
- To upgrade 20th-century schools with 21st-century technology.
- To harden security in buildings that were constructed at a time when school shootings were unthinkable.
- And to ease overcrowding.
As if we weren't already aware, the coronavirus has made those deficiencies even more glaring, from the sad state of remote learning technology to outdated designs that render social distancing nearly impossible in some settings.
Voters appear to understand the scope and urgency of the problem.
In a survey of registered voters in August, 83% of respondents in a High Point University poll said they would approve the bonds. Fewer than 5% said they would oppose them. Meanwhile, more than 50 community organizations have endorsed the bonds, including the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association, the High Point Regional Association of Realtors and the Greensboro and High Point NAACP chapters.
As for the sales tax increase, similar attempts in the past have been soundly defeated in Guilford County.
But it's a smart and practical way to raise revenue. The county projects that the tax increase could raise roughly $19 million a year and would not apply to such necessities as groceries and unprepared food, gasoline and prescription drugs.
Yes, it's a tax increase all the same, but it would spread the cost broadly, tapping revenue from tourists and other visitors, not only local residents.
And if the sales tax were approved, the county would have to rely less on increased property taxes to pay for the bonds.
Forsyth County certainly gets it: In a March primary referendum, nearly 60% of voters there approved a quarter-cent sales tax to boost supplemental pay for teachers.
This is why voting for the bonds and the sales tax makes such good sense.
Both are reasonable and necessary investments in Guilford County’s future that we all should support.
