Our Opinion: Yes to bonds for education

And they’re right. The damage to local businesses by the virus has been severe.

But one of the key ingredients to an effective recovery will be the quality of public education here.

Such is the case in any community. Strong schools provide a magnet for new businesses and residents as well as a training ground for a competitive workforce.

So, while a fraction of the requested amount is far from ideal, we have to start somewhere. And we need to start now.

The average age of a school building in Guilford County is 54. Aside from the deterioration that naturally comes with time are other needs:

To upgrade 20th-century schools with 21st-century technology.

To harden security in buildings that were constructed at a time when school shootings were unthinkable.

And to ease overcrowding.

As if we weren't already aware, the coronavirus has made those deficiencies even more glaring, from the sad state of remote learning technology to outdated designs that render social distancing nearly impossible in some settings.

Voters appear to understand the scope and urgency of the problem.