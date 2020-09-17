Our Opinon: An ACC bubble .. here? Why not shoot for it?

Rarely one to miss an opportunity for a big booking, the Greensboro Coliseum wants to be the ACC’s bubble.
That is, the arena wants to be the home for hermetically sealed college basketball in December and January, if it should come to that.
The coliseum would follow the model of the National Basketball Association, which this summer resumed its season by sequestering all participating teams in Orlando, Fla., to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
The National Hockey League also has successfully used the bubble concept for games in Edmonton and Toronto.
The NBA games, like the NHL's, are played without fans. The league provides a reasonable facsimile of what we’re used to seeing by piping fake crowd noise into the arenas and projecting web images of fans’ faces on screens along the sidelines.
With pro basketball now in the midst of its playoffs, the bubble has been a resounding success.
In the NBA's most recent round of COVID-19 on Aug. 19, not one of the 341 players tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In fact, no players have tested positive since the bubble opened for practices and games in July.
Each of the teams is staying at one of three Disney hotels. All practices and games are held within a closed campus. Players, coaches, and staff members can move freely within certain boundaries in the resort. If any of them should leave the restricted area, they are not allowed to return unless they quarantine for 10 days or more.
Coliseum Managing Director Matt Brown and his staff see a chance to replicate that approach in Greensboro … and we’re OK with that, as long as it would be done with safety and medical science top of mind.
In an Aug. 31 memo to the ACC, the coliseum outlined a condensed, six-week basketball season for the ACC men’s and/or women’s teams, the News & Record reported this week.
The coliseum’s main arena, fieldhouse and the Special Events Center would be used for games and practices. Practice courts also could be installed in the Koury Convention Center.
“Our understanding,” coliseum deputy director Scott Johnson wrote in the proposal, “is the premise would be the teams, referees, staff, TV, etc. would stay at one hotel, the Sheraton, and the ‘bubble’ would be the Sheraton, on a bus to/from the Coliseum Complex and playing games or practices in the fieldhouse and Greensboro Coliseum. The intention may be to play regular-season games from Thanksgiving through early January and the games would be televised or tape delayed.”
Good luck, they say, involves being ready when an opportunity presents itself. The coliseum obviously is ready.
The Division I Council of the NCAA, which governs the sport, voted Wednesday to begin the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25, about 10 days later than originally planned.
But it will be here before you know it.
Certainly, there are obstacles and uncertainties. NBA and NHL players don’t have classes to take. But the compressed season the coliseum proposes would be squeezed between academic semesters.
Then there’s the issue of young athletes with lots of free time being asked to exercise an extraordinary amount of restraint and discipline over a month and a half. One weakness of both the NBA and NHL bubbles is the temptation — and the latitude — to cheat.
But the idea of Greensboro hosting an entire season of ACC basketball is delicious — and a worthy consolation prize for last season, when the ACC Tournament began in the coliseum but never finished as coronavirus infections began to spread.
There also is the prospect of precious revenue for the coliseum, which has been devastated by virus-related cancellations and postponements — an estimated $710,000.
There would be the promotional value to the city.
And there would be desperately needed business for ailing hotels in Greensboro.
The bubble model easily has proven superior to other approaches.
Meanwhile, college football is lurching ahead, uncertainly, into an odd, patchwork of a season, outside of any bubbles, in which some conferences are playing and some are not — and the virus has not been contained. On Thursday, Saturday’s North Carolina-UNC-Charlotte game was canceled after several Charlotte players tested positive for the virus.
As for the coliseum’s bid to become ground zero for all ACC hoops, is it a long shot? Absolutely.
But you never know.
As Brown said, “It’s really up to the ACC and the other leagues. But we wanted to portray that we were enthusiastically ready, willing and able … .”
And that’s all you can do.
So, yes, it may be a desperation heave at the buzzer from the center-court line, but who knows?
Maybe it’ll go in.