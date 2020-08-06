How can people who are following the news possibly say that the federal officers in Portland stopped the arson, violence and chaos?

The protests were mostly peaceful until the federal agents started using violence, not only on the protesters, but also on uninvolved people far away from the protests.

Violence begets violence, so, yes, many protesters responded to the brutality of the federal officers with violence. But as soon as the feds stayed inside and stopped committing violent acts against protesters, the violence stopped. The Portland police themselves are saying that the protests are now mostly peaceful.

Please strive for a fair and balanced outlook.

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments