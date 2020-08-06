How can people who are following the news possibly say that the federal officers in Portland stopped the arson, violence and chaos?
The protests were mostly peaceful until the federal agents started using violence, not only on the protesters, but also on uninvolved people far away from the protests.
Violence begets violence, so, yes, many protesters responded to the brutality of the federal officers with violence. But as soon as the feds stayed inside and stopped committing violent acts against protesters, the violence stopped. The Portland police themselves are saying that the protests are now mostly peaceful.
Please strive for a fair and balanced outlook.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.