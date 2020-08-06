I’m voting for Trump this fall. Why? His record.
Just as promised, the president built the most beautiful wall ever along our southern border, and Mexico joyously paid for it as promised.
As predicted by the campaign, most crime (rapes, murders and drug offenses) has been eliminated. Trump is truly the “law and order” president.
And the economy? The president’s budgets have completely removed all of America’s debt.
For the first time in history, the U.S. is totally “in the black” without a hint of a possible recession.
His ability to unite the country is all but biblical. The total populace is content. In three years, there has not been a single minute of protest, with hate crimes at their lowest rate ever.
While the world struggles with a COVID-19 pandemic, the virus in America was destroyed in April of this year.
Following his lead, our citizens took hydroxychloroquine, injected cleaning fluids and followed the advice of Dr. Stella Immanuel.
Because of all this, sex with aliens has been made a federal crime (law and order).
Like us, Trump cannot explain the recent death of 150,000 (plus) Americans, but he is sure it is Obama’s fault.
John Dickey
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.