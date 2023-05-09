Then why?

Let’s go with the argument that “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.” If this is so, then there are several questions we must dare to ask.

If gun violence is mental illness, then why is America the most mentally ill nation in the civilized world and why do we spend almost no money to make mental health care affordable?

If gun laws don’t work in America, why do they work everywhere else in the world?

Politicians should be answering these questions instead of mouthing platitudes about “Thoughts and prayers.”

Daniel Flak

Greensboro

GOP did its job

Rather than our Sunday front-page headline in the News & Record, “NC GOP imposes will on abortion” (May 7), I would have preferred “NC GOP saves lives.”

Unlike the News & Record, I am willing to give the benefit of the doubt to people with whom I disagree. When the Supreme Court issued its ruling on Roe v. Wade in 1973, I believe the court was trying to save women’s lives. Fifty years ago birth control was not both effective and readily available. Early pregnancy tests had not been invented. Ultrasounds were new and hardly used for American pregnancies.

When the Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision in June 2022, the main basis for overturning Roe v. Wade was that the original case was unconstitutionality decided. In the United States, our legislative branch is supposed to make laws, while our judicial branch interprets laws. The Dobbs decision returned the choice back to the individual states. Our legislature is doing its job.

Before the Dobbs decision was announced, The New York Times detailed that the U.S. was one of fewer than a dozen countries in the world that allowed abortions after 15 weeks. Indeed, the vast majority of European, African, Asian and South American countries restrict abortions to the same 12-week threshold that our North Carolina legislature just passed. A direct quote from the Times: “For countries with gestational limits, a 12-week limit is the most common.”

All lives are sacred.

Judy Hansen Peters

Greensboro

Opinion, not news

Regarding the News & Record’s Sunday, May 7 front-page article, “NC GOP imposes will on abortion”:

In the second paragraph is this sentence: “Late last week, lawmakers passed a bill that would prohibit almost all abortions after 12 weeks — a ban that’s currently 20 weeks — as North Carolina became the latest Republican-led state to curtail the reproductive rights of women.”

The last six words are an editorial opinion, not factual reporting, in my opinion. It should be on the editorial page.

What if you change those words to, say “to protect the rights and life of an unborn living child”? Would you agree that gives a totally different meaning to the law?

Jim Turnage

Greensboro

Fill in the blanks

Musings on the news:

Instead of new stories on the latest mass shooting (largely fill-in-the-blank templates from the previous one) and another soul-searching editorial decrying political inaction on gun violence, how about a daily front-page insert next to today’s weather (or on the sports pages with the latest scores) that simply provides the location, victim count and something about thoughts and prayers? This would make space for news that is really new. (Apologies for sardonicism — I really do care; I’m just frustrated like you.)

Deciduous trees, predating humans by millions of years, have shed centillions of leaves over eons without adverse effects. So why do folks fuss about leaf removal? Leaves left to decompose enhance the soil; collecting and removing them requires energy, usually fossil fuel energy. (Remember when we were concerned about fossil fuels use and global warming? Yeah, well it’s no problem — just ask ExxonMobil, or any Republican.)

Anyway, if God intended leaves to be hauled away, She would have … but wait, I guess She did let Eve and Adam haul away fig leaves. Then again, maybe that was the second sin.

Speaking of the First Couple, religious doctrine tells us that, due to their fruity indiscretion, humanity suffers the burden of their sin (at least they were original!) and we should feel remorse. But isn’t it indoctrination to teach religious doctrine? And don’t politicians rail against indoctrination — such as teaching historical American misdeeds — because it might make students feel bad?

I’m so confused.

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

The Dems’ fault

Today’s article “More young adults are living paycheck to paycheck in the U.S.” (May 6) also mentioned that some retirees have the same problem.

I’m sure your editorial habits will never let you say the obvious: The problem is caused by Biden, Pelosi and the Democrats spending money faster than the economy can provide things to buy, driving up prices.

Michael Woods Kernersville