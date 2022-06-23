Friday letters, June 24, 2022

A sad state

“There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere,” election worker Ruby Freeman said. "Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you? The president of the United States is supposed to represent every American, not to target one. But he targeted me, Lady Ruby, a small-business owner, a mother, a proud American citizen who stood up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of a pandemic.”

During the June 24 hearing of the Jan. 6 committee, Americans watched true patriots, like election workers “Lady Ruby” Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, attempt to save our democracy. In Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, viewers finally saw the actions of a truly religious man, living his beliefs and following the Constitution of the United States.

What a sad state this country is in, when citizens of honor and dignity like these are harassed and receive death threats for acting with moral honesty and courage — and when members of the GOP, attempting to act in a bipartisan manner to determine the facts behind an attempted overthrow of American, are treated the same.

President Trump did more to undermine the Constitution than any other president. How sick must be the minds of his minions who would attack these patriots.

John Dickey

Greensboro

Nuanced world

A recent letter writer (“Who’s fooling whom?,” June 19) attributed the “higher gas prices, 8.9% inflation, illegal immigrants flooding the border, and war in Europe” to President Biden.

In what world could Biden possibly be responsible for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine — please tell me!

In what world is Biden responsible for higher gas prices? Gas companies are raking in profits — $35 billion in profits in just three months in 2021. If you have even an elementary understanding of economics, you will see the cause and effect there.

Biden’s COVID stimulus package did put money into the economy, making a critical difference in millions of Americans’ lives, and yes, contributing to inflation. But changes in the labor market, rising global energy and commodity prices, supply chain dysfunction and the war in Ukraine together have affected inflation more than the American Rescue Plan, according to the BBC.

In 2021, immigration numbers fell sharply, with net in-migration increasing by just 247,000, the lowest annual level for any year since at least 2010, according to The Intercept.

We live in a complicated and nuanced world. No matter who is president, it’s just plain lazy thinking to attribute all our country’s problems to one single person!

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

Remembering

Remembering Jan. 6, 2021:

Gas was $2.25 a gallon. Inflation was at 1.4%. The supply chain was functioning well. The economy was strongest in 50 years. The border was controlled and secure. The Taliban wasn't armed with U.S. artillery. There were plenty of workers to fulfill labor needs. The stock market was at record highs. 401(K)s had record high values. Interest rates were at record lows.

Other than that …

All President Biden had to do was not touch anything, leave everything alone and then just introduce some of his pet projects on top of that. Then he might've pulled this off. But no, he didn't do that ... and the rest is history.

Pat Goodrich

Mills River

High blood pressure

High blood pressure is a top risk factor for stroke, heart attack and heart failure. About 2.8 million North Carolina adults have been diagnosed with high blood pressure. This is especially true in minority neighborhoods.

North Carolina should invest in community-based programs that help people manage their blood pressure. There are a lot of community education and engagement programs that work.

As a board member of the Guilford Heart Association, I have attended a few of the Hair, Heart and Health community impact events in the Triad where local barber shops and beauty shops are helping to make health conversations happen. They are focused on helping people check their blood pressure right there in the barber shops and make sure they can direct clients to accurate health information and resources.

Investing in prevention not only decreases unnecessary suffering, but also reduces health care for everyone.

Blairton Hampton

Elon