Friday's letters, August 12, 2022

Donald Trump broke the law

After learning about the search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida I felt as if I’d landed on a different planet.

I am flabbergasted and astonished by the responses from various pundits.

Was Trump not told more than a year ago that these documents, some of which were marked as classified, belonged to the United States and must be returned? Why did he return only a portion? What did he intend to do with the rest?

For someone who doesn’t believe in leaving any type of paper trail, what was Trump’s interest in these documents? Do any of the pundits who have stated their support of Trump know there is a law regarding the taking and the handling of classified documents?

Let us step back and also ask: What documents were taken by Barack Obama when his term expired? Or by George W. Bush? Apparently, they were aware of the law.

So, why would some of those elected to represent us spread lies and distort the truth? Surely they are aware of the law.

Donald Trump broke the law. He took boxes of documents to his residence. He was asked to return all of them. He did not!

Eloise B. Tinley

Greensboro

The server

Hillary Clinton turned over her email server voluntarily. Donald Trump had classified documents from the White House a year and a half later and still had not returned all of them. Duh. He got a search warrant.

You can cooperate or you can obstruct, and Delaying Donald is all about the latter. Enablers Lindsey, Mark, Sean, Tucker, Fox News and more want to cry wolf about it, but they are mostly crying.

Putin is in Ukraine after Trump did his part to weaken Zelenskyy. We pay more for everything because of this, plus COVID (and Mr. “It’s going to disappear — like a miracle”). Welcome to the show.

Please do not think of supporting a showman.

James Franz

Greensboro

Call it what it is

The “Inflation Reduction” Act passed the Senate this week. The nonpartisan Penn-Wharton study (see N&R, Aug. 3) estimates a slight increase in inflation; but well-meaning, more knowledgeable folks on either side of the aisle can argue over the bill’s merits and whether or not increased spending during a recession with already record-setting inflation and consumer prices is a smart move.

What bothers me is the blatant misrepresentation of the title. The vast majority of the spending goes to address climate change, not inflation. Why not call it what it is? Do those who crafted this bill think the American public is really that gullible?

Misdirection worked when I was a child. I ate the rabbit I didn’t want because I was told it was chicken. I took the Ex-Lax I didn’t want because I was told it was chocolate.

But, like most Americans, I’m an adult now and can think for myself. And I get suspicious and worried when my government leaders think they have to “re-label” their actions in order to gain public support, a tactic too often employed in totalitarian regimes.

Curtis Collins

Jamestown

The GOP sham

When did, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country,” become replaced by: “House members: Try to do meaningful work and stop seeking attention like spoiled children”?

Maybe it’s when the GOP stopped being a legislative/governing body for all Americans and gave lip service to its stated “core values.” One example: Every Republican president since Ronald Reagan has left office with a higher federal deficit than upon entry.

While all modern Democratic presidents have worked hard to reduce said deficits, even Mr. Obama’s initial deficit increase (while saving the American economy) resulted in lower yearly deficits upon his exit. (Read “The Imposters” by Steve Benen for details.)

It’s safer to be a mob member than to take the higher ground. Liz Cheney will probably lose her congressional seat, while weathering death threats, because she is a dedicated believer in our democracy. It’s a shame that while she “does for our country” there are citizens who verbally assault her and who threaten physical assault. That’s the coward’s way. It takes courage to read, investigate, reason, understand and compromise.

This nation is tiring of the Donald Trumps and Alex Joneses. Their ilk will soon face trial.

John Dickey

Greensboro