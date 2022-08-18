Friday's letters, August 19, 2022

I’m perplexed

The ongoing saga that is Donald Trump’s alleged victimization via the FBI’s “raid” of his Florida compound has elicited a state of perplexity for this reader.

To be more specific, what is it that Donald Trump has said or done to inspire the apparently widespread view that he hews closely to Republican values and its overarching ideology? His personal life is a well-documented outrage to conservative, “family values” sensibilities; he has an astonishingly flimsy understanding of his party’s principles or its history and his fiscal sensibilities are crude and often fly in the face of free-trade, open-market dictates, as with his blind adherence to tariffs.

His hawkish insistence on securing our borders and building a wall is all the more bafflingly hypocritical when juxtaposed with his apparent indiscretion of squirreling away troves of highly sensitive material essential to our nation’s security in a private residence/country club. It would almost be hilarious if it weren’t so infuriating to reflect on candidate Trump’s faux outrage concerning Hillary’s emails and his sanguine outlook on his personal indiscretions.

His Republican Party’s knee-jerk apoplexy at the FBI’s actions is just one more betrayal of principle.

Pat McCrary

Greensboro

‘Control us, please’

The letters to the editor writers outdid themselves on Aug. 17. One thinks the IRS adding 87,000 employees to go after taxpayers will combat climate change (“Heaven forbid!”). Another believes that owners of private property should be forced by government to develop, sell or pay fines on their properties if they are not currently in use (“Empty eyesores”).

My favorite is one who clearly doesn’t understand the First Amendment text that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion,” and thinks it applies to the opinions of a newspaper reporter (“God and news”). Top it off with one who calls hunting “blood lust” and says “it cannot be considered a sport” (“Really a sport?”).

These letters have a common theme: control. If you are not doing what these writers want, you should be further controlled, in most cases by government.

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit

Freedom of religion

Regarding the letter “God and news” (Aug. 17):

The writer’s interpretation of the supposed government’s “separation of church and state” (though this phrase is nowhere mentioned in our founding documents) is different from most of us. To the contrary, the greatest document of human governance in history (the U.S. Constitution) actually prohibits the prohibition of practicing religion in America. Thomas Jefferson, in his letter to the Danbury Baptist Association, first mentioned this “separation” in order to strengthen the First Amendment that forbids the government’s establishment of a national religion that all must practice. You know, why so many fled from Europe at that time.

It was not to prohibit religious feelings, statements or actions by its citizens. This, as long as these religions do not break the laws or interfere with the disciplines of our relatively civil society — which, unfortunately, some “religions” do.

As they did with the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, our courts have too often stretched the meaning of “establishment of religion” in the First Amendment to prohibit citizens/public servants (including the fireman mentioned in his letter) from even mentioning God, etc.

Hopefully, as with the 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson decision, our Supreme Court will soon correct past decisions that restrict our religious expression and our religious freedom.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

Big step forward

Mother Nature says YES to good news for keeping our world livable for the future!

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that President Biden signed into law on Tuesday is the single largest U.S. climate investment, calling for nearly $370 billion in clean-energy spending that is expected to accelerate innovative green technologies across every major economic sector.

IRA will speed up our transition away from fossil fuels with an estimated reduction of U.S. carbon emissions to 40% below 2005 levels by 2030. We should encourage our local policymakers to readily take advantage of new federal funds for investment in more public electric vehicles and infrastructure. From local to global, the U.S. is now stepping up to take a new credible and respected leadership role for this November’s COP27 U.N. climate conference in Egypt.

We know what Americans are capable of when we pull together to save our nation and planet. IRA is a great first step, yet more decarbonization solutions are needed urgently. Please thank Rep. Kathy Manning for her part in voting for this important major legislation. And remember to ask candidates their positions on climate issues and to vote for effective environmental policy (like carbon pricing) this midterm.

Minta Phillips

Julian