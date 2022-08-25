Friday's letters, August 26, 2022

Misplaced blame

An internet search into the causes of inflation shows two major factors. “Cost-push” happens when there is a shortage of goods for sale relative to demand. When supply lines are disrupted, manufacturers and retailers can’t get enough products out to meet demand. “Demand-pull” inflation happens when demand for goods exceeds supply. Producers can’t make end products fast enough to keep up with demand.

COVID impacted inflation. Supply lines were disrupted. Businesses shut down or reduced operations when employees got sick. China, a major supplier, took draconian measures, shutting down whole cities. These are examples of cost-push pressures.

Stimulus checks put disposable income into the economy. This is a form of demand-pull influence on inflation.

Some are quick to blame Joe Biden for inflation. (Ted Budd’s commercials and one letter to the editor on Aug. 24 are examples.)

However, maybe Donald Trump has more responsibility. Trump approved stimulus checks in late 2020, thus increasing demand. While he didn’t cause COVID, his slow response may have worsened the cost-push component. IRA spending hasn’t begun yet, so that isn’t impacting inflation right now.

This information may be inconvenient from a particular political perspective. Less political blame and more economic focus might be beneficial in addressing inflation.

Jim Fisher

Jamestown

Unsung heroes

In this season of recognition of unsung heroes I nominate those brave Black students who chose in 1967-69 to integrate the new Smith High School rather than follow tradition and attend Dudley High School. Most of them lived in the Benbow Park, Dudley Heights and Youngs Mill Road neighborhoods.

However, they decided to forge a new day in Greensboro when Black students would no longer be relegated to one public high school. Daily they walked to the area near L. Richardson Hospital on Southside Boulevard to take the one bus provided by the school system.

Few people know of the hardships they faced after enrollment. Kudos to the late Andrew Gottschall of American Friends Service Committee for his guidance. Recently these alumni gathered again for one of their periodic reunions. Their impact should be celebrated.

Yolanda Leacraft

Greensboro

Standing up

Thank you, to the author of the letter about Liz Cheney (“’Arrogant’ Cheney?” Aug. 23). I was once a Republican and it was no big deal in those days whether you were a Republican or a Democrat. Both parties were mostly respectable.

But now I celebrate the people who are willing to face the atrocious behavior that is going on in the Republican Party and who are willing to stand up against it.

Thank you for being one of those people.

Judy Crotchett

Greensboro

Almanac’s accuracy

The News & Record published (Aug. 24) an article entitled, “Get ready for snow. Farmers Almanac has predictions for North Carolina winter weather.”

That Almanac claims an 80% accuracy in its predictions. Should we rely on these predictions?

In a word, “No!”

The best weather predictions today don’t go much beyond two weeks. The Almanac uses a “secret” formula that was originally developed in 1818. They claim it has been updated since, but like the Colonel Sanders’ recipe, no one outside each organization has seen the chicken recipe or the weather predictor.

A Popular Mechanics article (August 2019), “Don’t Trust the Farmer’s Almanac for Weather Predictions,” opined that the Almanac was mostly full of crap and was correct only about 50% of the time, just by random chance.

USA Today printed a column by Thomas Kostigen (Dec. 27, 2014), “Think almanacs can predict weather? Think again.” He quoted “Open Snow,” a respected weather app, which said the Almanac “had no track record of accuracy.” One winter they even missed the continuing drought in California.

So, if you want to know the weather tomorrow, or even a week later, listen to a meteorologist, but don’t expect a prediction about the weather months later.

Harvey Herman

Greensboro