Friday's letters, August 5, 2022

There’s still hope

I’ve been deeply concerned about the growing access to care issue in our state for a while now and what it means for the health of our families and community. That’s why I was so grateful to see legislative leadership publicly pledge to address such a pressing issue for Greensboro residents this year.

Inadequate access to health care has plagued Guilford County for too long. Closing the Medicaid coverage gap in North Carolina will give more than 600,000 North Carolinians access to quality health care.

States that have expanded Medicaid have seen an increase in jobs, improvements in health care in rural areas and decreases in mortality rates in Black and Latino communities.

There’s never been a more critical or more fitting time for such action. Hardworking families, like mine, here and across our state can’t afford to continue to wait.

I’m eager to see such lifesaving action finally happen for North Carolinians when legislators reconvene to address priority issues. The evidence-based impact is there. I’m hopeful that, with broad, bipartisan support like never before, North Carolina will be the next state to expand coverage.

Tamika Williams

Greensboro

Luring teachers

Regarding the editorial about the teacher shortage in North Carolina (Aug. 3):

More than 20 years ago, a neighbor and friend, who was 20-plus-year career Greensboro elementary school teacher, resigned from her job and signed with a local private school.

She took a salary cut at her new school, where she taught for another 10-plus years. It was a “night-and-day” change: smaller classes of students who behaved and wanted to learn, with supportive parents.

Working conditions, not money, were the determining factor, and they made a huge difference. So here’s a bulletin for the state legislature: Of course raise teacher (not bloated administrator) pay, but you must legislate and require rigid discipline in all state schools. Disruptive behavior must end, and violence against teachers or other students demands immediate arrest, prosecution and suspension.

Social promotion also must end; either pass the required grade-level work or stay there until you do.

Of course, keep plenty of resource officers in all schools and redouble safety measures — no Uvaldes in North Carolina! Take these inexpensive measures, and the teacher shortage will probably resolve itself.

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Prisoner exchange

There has been a highly publicized international controversy regarding a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia. It seems that the U.S. may be willing to exchange basketball player Brittney Griner and former Marine and police officer Paul Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms trafficker.

Many have argued that Bout is dangerous and should not be exchanged because of his notorious arms sales to the highest international bidders. These conservative commentators argue that Bout poses a danger to world security. Many of these same commentators, however, also argue that “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.”

With this in mind, Mr. Bout is a natural capitalist consequence of weapons manufacturing. He may be a “merchant of death,” but no more so than Glock or Smith & Wesson.

So, before we nix the deal, consider that we will get two decent human beings back in the U.S., stop paying $30,000 a year for Bout’s incarceration, and appease the 50% of Americans who approve of freedom in the commercial trade of weapons. Seems like a good deal to me.

Kurt Lauenstein

Greensboro

Immigration facility

I want to thank Mayor Vaughan, County Commissioner Skip Alston and City Council member Nancy Hoffmann for getting some information regarding the opening of the federal immigration facility in Greensboro as reported recently in the N&R.

Unfortunately, our congresswoman, Kathy Manning, seems to be AWOL on a very critical issue.

There are more questions, however, than answers. Adding employment to the area is a good thing. But where are new hires to be found? The numbers are projected to exceed 1,000. There are “help wanted” signs everywhere in Greensboro.

Also, this facility is in the middle of a residential area, adjacent to Temple Emanuel, a public library branch and an elementary school. Its proximity to schoolchildren should immediately raise red flags.

Where are 500 to 1,000 cars to park? What about the added burden for medical needs? How about policing?

The money being spent to manage the facility is enormous, more than $150 million, and the contract went to a firm not even in North Carolina.

Something’s wrong when money needed for local causes is spent on a problem created a thousand miles away. Whether you agree or disagree with current immigration policy, this is basically a prison dropped into a quiet residential area and there will be unforeseen consequences.

Chris Pfaff

Greensboro