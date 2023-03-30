On the NRA dole

It is no secret that right now our children are at greater risk of being killed by a firearm that by any other cause, including automobile accidents. According to the CDC and Prevention and Wonder Database, this situation has existed since 2019. Further, deaths by firearm have steadily climbed since the ban on assault weapons was allowed to lapse in 2004. The facts are not in question; our government’s response is.

It is also true that Thom Tillis and Ted Budd both accept funding from the NRA. According to the data base at OpenSecrets.org, Mr. Tillis has received $5,611,796 over the course of his Senate career, and Ted Budd has received $1,828,893 from the National Rifle Association, while steadfastly refusing to vote for commonsense gun safety laws, including a ban on assault-style weapons.

Unless and until our federal government steps up to tighten gun laws, our citizens will continue to die by gun violence. How many innocents must die before those in power offer both “thoughts and prayers” and concrete, fair, enforceable guidelines? I pray the answer is not one more.

Sally Beck

Greensboro

The sleepy 'woke'

How timely was Byron Williams’ Sunday column about wokeness ("Four-letter word," March 26).

He proclaims that wokeness need not be defined, even though many "treat it as an existential threat." Then he cites Thomas Jefferson (the slave owner, remember) and Abraham Lincoln as being woke, because they proclaimed that “all men are created equal” in their writings. He goes on from there to declare that "wokeness, therefore, becomes a euphemism for Black – something to dread."

What’s interesting is that this Williams column comes following a week in which others have come to define wokeness in his stead.

At Stanford University, a prominent judge was invited by the Federalist Society on campus to speak at the Stanford Law School. But Fifth Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan was not allowed to speak. Instead, he was heckled and jeered, one student calling for his daughters to be raped, until the associate dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Tirien Steinbach, interceded.

She told him in her prepared statement how unwelcome he was saying, "For many here, your work has caused harm." Even the Q&A session was disrupted, shutting down any discourse.

What a shame that free speech was denied at a major university, rooted in free thought. What a shame that future lawyers are dead set on eliminating the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, law of the land. And what a shame that this protest was likely orchestrated by the very people who "define" woke in the guise of diversity, equity and inclusion.

This country for more than two centuries stood on the principle that every person has the right to dissent, but that the dissenter also has the obligation to hear the other’s point of view. When wokeness becomes simply defiance and the Inclusion part of DEI means instead that others need to be excluded or cancelled, and free speech is denied, then wokeness embraces the very kind of tyranny this country fought so hard to rid itself of at its founding.

It is time for woke people to wake up.

Jim Lumsden

Greensboro

The real threat

Guns kill more children in America that any other single cause of death, with more than 6,000 children injured or killed by guns in 2022. In North Carolina 116 children lost their lives through firearm-related injuries in 2021. These are shameful statistics.

Yet Republicans want to blame anything but the increased number of guns in our country for this. They are pretending they want to protect children. They are pretending to be pro-life by banning abortions and restricting birth control. They are pretending to protect children by changing the history taught in schools, banning books, keeping LGTBQ information out of reach and outlawing any medical interventions for trans teens.

But they won’t talk about the biggest danger, guns. If they are so pro-life, where is the outrage with the almost daily mass shootings? Where are the stricter gun laws? If children’s lives matter so much to Republicans, they should focus on the real danger: guns.

Bob Sylvester

Greensboro

The writer is a member of the Secular Community of the Triad.