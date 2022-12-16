Friday's letters, December 16, 2022

Who gets freed?

Regarding the view that Paul Whelan be freed from prison in Russia instead of Brittney Griner (letter, “Not deserving,” Dec. 14):

Whelan has been accused of espionage and was reported to have been found with a USB drive full of state secrets. We don’t know if those are trumped-up charges or not, but to think spying does not happen is naive.

We do know that Whelan is an ex-Marine who was court-martialed and discharged for bad conduct in 2008.

He also holds citizenship in four countries. It could be that one of the other three countries may be able to work through the complicated international relations that come with charges of espionage.

Griner holds citizenship in one country and was charged with crimes that do not carry the same gravitas as espionage.

Prisoner swaps are not always equal but they do require complex negotiations.

Whelan was arrested in 2018 and convicted in 2020, under a previous president who wasn’t able to secure his release, either.

As for Griner’s feelings about the national anthem, they are irrelevant. She has as much right to speak as the letter writer or me. And she is as much a U.S. citizen. I suggest the letter writer read the 14th Amendment.

Thomas Hefner

McLeansville

Missing Pitts

Regarding Leonard Pitts’ retirement (“Time to say good night, everybody!” Dec. 15):

I’ll miss him and his column. Often, I would have to skip his column after the first sentence. ... Pitts’ viewpoint differed greatly from mine. Other times I would be able to read his entire column and it would give me something to think about. Sometimes I would read his column and totally agree.

Always though, his columns were well-written and his points were clear and well-made. He is what the Opinion pages should be all about.

Fran Williams

Greensboro

Bad trade

The Biden administration’s gritty, hard-nosed negotiators have struck a great deal with Putin and Russia! Brittney Griner is coming home (after only 300 days)!

This seems like an even trade: We traded one America hater, Viktor Bout, the arms-dealing “Merchant of Death,” for another America hater, Griner, the “merchant of woke.” Griner, who opposed the national anthem being played at WNBA games in 2020, admits her guilt.

This must be the same crack team that negotiated the Afghanistan withdrawal and the blockbuster trade, from Biden’s VP days, when Obama exchanged five Taliban leaders for an American Army deserter, Bo Bergdahl.

America leaves Americans behind under Democrats: Ex-Marine Paul Whelan, who claims innocence, has been left in Russia (after 1,400 days). Apparently Whelan did not check enough woke boxes. Griner plays for the WNBA (Woke National Basketball Association). Whelan is an ex-Marine. So sorry, Paul!

One person who must be happy about this trade is Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. This deal makes his acquisition by the Broncos seem like a master stroke of genius!

Steve O’Connell

Greensboro

Animal cruelty

Please, please have your animals spayed or neutered.

Our neighborhood has had to put up with so many animals being dropped off, which is very cruel to these pitiful creatures. Most recently, kittens were abandoned near our neighborhood and we are trying to rescue them during two days of rain.

My wish is to apprehend someone dropping off kittens or puppies, take them into the woods, strip them naked and blindfold them, and then tell them to go find food and shelter. That’s what they’re doing to these animals.

It’s not only unfair to the animal, it’s unfair to those who save these animals, provide medical help for them and soothe their distrust of humans.

If you own an animal, it’s your responsibility to get it fixed. There are low-cost spay/neuter clinics in our area; you can find them on your phone or laptop. It’s your responsibility; don’t neglect it.

Don’t just leave them somewhere to starve, get soaked or freeze to death. And don’t have an animal in the first place if you don’t intend to fix it.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

Equal time

There are many government-funded ads on television regarding getting a COVID shot, a flu shot and a COVID booster shot but not much on Fentanyl, which can kill you by injection, by mouth or by breathing in. Let’s spend some of our money on advertising about this threat to our health, which is killing more young Americans than COVID.

Kathleen Flanigan

Greensboro