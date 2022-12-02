Friday's letters, December 2, 2022

Real victims

Regarding “We owe them much better than this” (Dec. 1):

At last, a Leonard Pitts column of great importance that’s neither racially, nor socially, nor politically motivated. A story of real “victimhood,” of real “oppression,” that lingers on, worldwide. Not that other groups were not victimized in the past, and some presently. But none to the extent of the Jews. It’s as though humanity, for centuries, resented hard work, contribution, intelligence, accomplishment and success worldwide.

My father once said, and I never forgot it, “Jews contribute greatly to any society.”

I realized later in my adult life that he was right. And I’ve never understood their resentment by so many, for so long. How many times must humanity be reminded of this, and of the terrible treatment they have endured?

I’m surprised any of them will speak to the rest of us in the world community, much less contribute greatly to our economic and social successes. They are truly the most forgiving, resilient people in history.

Thank God for the State of Israel. No group is more deserving of its own nation. And look at what they’ve accomplished in just 74 years, in the desert. Yes, Leonard, the world community does “owe them much better than this.”

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

Do your job

Hopefully, many read E.J. Dionne Jr.’s column, “Divided government: 3 Ways to get things done.” How refreshing that a columnist could focus on the progress of our country’s future instead of criticizing the past and present.

Let’s have some ideas on how to fix our divided government instead of continued name-calling, fighting and obstruction. There should be good ideas, worthy of debate, on both sides of the aisle. Workable ideas are the only way forward.

A political party that has no platform (plan to improve the country) is worthless. Elected officials have a job. They are hired to improve America and the lives of her citizens. The country deserves to know what the features of each party’s plan will be so that citizens can vote for the administration most closely aligned with their own beliefs. Ideas for maintaining and improving our government should be welcomed (from all sides) and the merits of those debated before voting takes place. The citizens have a responsibility to understand the issues and to vote their conscience.

Liars, extremists, obstructionists, election deniers, hate mongers, autocrats — beware. There will be no place for you in a world of workable ideas for our country.

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro

Wolves at risk

The Biden administration has a major animal rights problem. It refuses to put wolves back on the “Endangered Species” list, and it defends the Wildlife Service’s slaughter of wolves whenever the “ranchers” complain about them. This is a blatant betrayal of wildlife and animal rights advocates. Even though a federal court judge finally restored the protection of wolves, it was over the objections of the Biden administration!

No wonder it has taken so long for the FDA Modernization Act to pass, the act that will remove the requirement for the testing of drugs and other products on animals, a policy that has forced the torture and slaughter of tens of millions of innocent animals over the years, including millions of beagles, just like those 4,000 Envigo beagles you recently saw on TV.

That’s right — millions. Look it up. Sixty thousand a year adds up to millions over 20 years.

The Republicans in the Senate gave their approval and helped pass the act, so it has strong bipartisan support. Over the next few weeks, we will witness whether or not the Democratic Party has any integrity left on this issue. Animal rights groups may have to reconsider their support.

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Self-interest

Regarding Monday ‘s News & Record articles “Democrats again fall short in N.C.” and “Flip of Michigan legislature highlights role of fair maps” (Nov. 28):

The Democrats drew district election maps in North Carolina for a long time to keep control of state government for years. The Republicans figured out what the Democrats were doing and turned the tables. Democrats have been complaining ever since.

In Michigan, the Democrats drew maps to favor Democrats. What is the difference?

Whether it’s Democrats or Republicans, they draw maps to favor one party, not what is good for all of the citizens. The sad part is they should be doing what is best for the citizens.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville