Friday's letters, December 23, 2022

Biden and guns

Today's letter ("Uselessness," Dec. 20), which takes President Biden to task for his stance on banning assault rifles and gun control, was a total misfire.

Despite what many people think (and what many politicians want them to think), a ban on assault weapons does not mean owners of these killing machines will have to give them up. The ban would preclude any future sales of those weapons, to include sales between individuals. The aim of the proposed ban is not to confiscate guns, but to prevent more assault weapons getting into the pipeline.

President Biden has not tried to assign guilt to guns owners as a group, but to society as a whole. Based on the dearth of meaningful steps taken to stem the carnage (even though the majority supports tougher gun laws), Biden is spot-on in that assessment.

Sometimes the public needs protection from itself — seatbelt laws are an example of this and have saved thousands of lives. It is time to wake up and come to our senses by demanding that an assault weapon ban be put up for a vote. Otherwise, we are giving silent assent to a guaranteed horrific outcome.

Bill Wallace

High Point

Guns over kids?

When I read the letter titled “Useless," I couldn’t help but wonder if people who are so obsessed with guns love them more than they do human lives. Also, I can’t help but wonder, if it had been one of their children or grandchildren who had died in Sandy Hook or Stoneman Douglas High School, or Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, would they still be so adamant on protecting gun rights?

When checking into countries that have much stricter gun laws than we do, their murder rate is much less than ours is in the United States. You also hear of very few situations in which these mass shootings occur, especially involving children. One reason there are so many people in our country that support a mentally disturbed man like Donald Trump and the far right extremists is that they refuse to look at how their behaviors affect so many people in negative ways. As long as it doesn’t affect them negatively, they are willing to support them.

When Trump and other extremists' actions start affecting them, then there will probably be some who will deny they ever voted for or supported them.

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro

Overexposed

The writer of the letter about Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert certainly says it all ("Ignore them," Dec. 13).

Yet our media continue to keep both of them in the public's eye. Why?

Barbara Foster

Greensboro

No policy

I have written many times that "Der Trumpenführer" belongs in prison, probably for the rest of his misbegotten life, but I must admit that he did have a few good ideas as president.

"The Wall" was one of them.

OK, I can just hear all the liberals literally exploding as I type this. But if a nation has no means of restricting and regulating immigration, then it has no immigration policy. None. Nada.

That is our entire southern border — wide open! The sheer numbers are mindboggling and they are climbing. We could easily hit 10,000 per day, more than 3.5 million per year, along with massive attendant narcotics and human trafficking. Yet the ultra-liberal crowd that runs the White House sees no dilemma. "This Administration is unified in its commitment to enforce our laws and secure our border, while building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system." Sound familiar?

Perhaps Sleepy Joe and his minions live in an alternate universe?

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Well-spent

Regarding Melanie Collette's column ("Jan. 6 panel wastes $4 million with politicized probe," Dec. 18):

No, Ms. Collette, that money was well-spent and the probe was needed. Now the committee can to turn over the evidence it has gathered to the Department of Justice so it can prosecute Donald Trump for the many crimes he has committed.

Trump belongs in jail for the rest of his life. He encouraged rioters to storm the Capitol and did nothing for three hours to stop the violence. Every one of those rioters who were arrested should have been put in jail for at least 10 years. They were willing to commit acts of violence against members of Congress.

Hopefully the committee has found even more evidence of Trump's wrongdoings. Justice needs to be served to this horrible man.

Jim Besser

Greensboro

Santa's regrets

As Santa sees the melting North Pole, he reconsiders his many years of giving coal to bad children.

Chris McDonald

Kernersville