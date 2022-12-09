Friday's letters, December 9, 2022

In defense of love

Love finally wins! Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), the organization that brings you the Greensboro Pride Festival, is thrilled by the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. Congress put into law the right to marriage for people of any gender and any race.

“This is a big step in the right direction for our country,” says ART Chair Brian Coleman. “ART strongly believes the LGBTQIA2+ community deserves all the same protections as our straight counterparts.”

With the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, the Supreme Court no longer will have the ability to strip our right to marry. However, the law is precautionary in case the right-leaning Supreme Court overturns the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision that created a national right to marriage for same-sex couples.

ART cautions that the bill doesn’t go far enough. Religious exemptions in the bill mean that full marriage equality is not yet a reality. The community will continue to fight for our rights.

ART is grateful for the bipartisan support the bill received from our state’s representatives. Republican Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr voted for the bill, as did our Democratic congresswoman Kathy Manning. ART is anxiously awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature on the measure.

Sarah M. Lanse

Greensboro

Out of Yemen

I have just written to Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and Rep. Kathy Manning urging them to support the Yemen War Powers Resolution (H.J. Res. 87/S.J. Res. 56) to end all U.S. involvement in the Saudi-led war and blockade in Yemen.

For more than seven years, unauthorized U.S. military support and weapons sales have enabled the Saudi-led coalition’s participation in a civil war in Yemen, contributing to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians and pushing millions more to the edge of famine. It is your tax dollars and mine that support this devastation.

In February 2021, President Biden announced that the U.S. would end its support for the Saudi-led coalition’s offensive operations in Yemen, but important aspects of U.S. complicity remain. These include ongoing maintenance and logistical support for warplanes conducting airstrikes and enforcing an air and sea blockade of Yemen. This participation has not been authorized by Congress and must not continue.

I urge readers to join me in asking our senators and representatives to vote for legislation to end U.S. participation in this bloodshed.

Dorothy S. Mason

Greensboro

Now this ...

Our shameless, seemingly deranged former president is now calling for the termination of our Constitution. I grant you that the Electoral College part could use some work, but those patrician slaveholders did a pretty fair job. Let’s keep what worked.

Just in passing I would remind our historically illiterate former guy that the Constitution is different from the Declaration of Independence. The Declaration inspired all those fine paintings and a Broadway musical called “1776.”

Apparently The Don was home sick with adolescent bone spurs the day his seventh grade civics class covered all that. He probably missed the cherry tree story as well. Don, that’s the one where young George learns not to tell a lie.

I do wish Trump would just leave us alone for the holidays. On the jolly Christmas side, I have switched over to the News and Record e-edition. I find it easy to navigate with a lot of good features, plus it saves you money.

Merry Christmas to all you readers. That includes our Republican brethren. Let’s all try to get along at least until dinner is over.

M. Craig Fuller

High Point

Hunter’s laptop

Stop the presses! The crack investigative reporting forces of CBS have (no-longer-relevant) BREAKING NEWS!

After 26 months, tens of dollars and double-digit hours of disinterested, partisan investigation, the network of “60 Minutes” finally determined, on Nov. 21, 2022, that Hunter Biden’s laptop may be real! CBS’s Catherine Herridge finally reports there is “no evidence it is fake or tampered with.”

Wow! CBS News is right up there with CNN, Twitter, Google, Facebook, The New York Times, The Washington Post and the News & Record (as well as all other mainstream media).

These are the same amazing, hard-hitting watchdog journalists who jumped in, up to their eyeballs, into the overblown, years-long, Russian collusion story.

Apparently, CBS and others are preparing for the upcoming “caught with your pants down” moment where the Republican House will expose the obvious facts about the Bidens.

Better late than never? Nope. Journalism is dead. Long live the propagandists! The mainstream media are so obviously biased.

Stephen O’Connell

Greensboro